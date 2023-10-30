Ron Rivera Presser: “Once we get past tomorrow, we’ll probably have something to talk about.”

Ron Rivera held his weekly presser the day after a game, and there were a lot of questions about the NFL’s trade deadline tomorrow. The Washington Commanders’ starting DEs Chase Young and Montez Sweat are getting interest from teams, and Sweat has at least one offer on the table. Rivera’s response: “Once we get past tomorrow, we’ll probably have something to talk about.”
Rivera was also asked again about his failure to challenge a Devonta Smith 4th down catch. Rivera deflected blame, and said he didn’t want to lose a challenge if he wasn’t sure.
Curtis Samuel(foot/toe) and OL Ricky Stromberg(knee) were both ruled out of yesterday’s game with injuries. Samuel is dealing with soreness, and the team will see how he feels this week. Stromberg was quickly ruled out, and Rivera said he will be getting an MRI.
LIVE: Coach Rivera speaks to the media https://t.co/EbewWSh4RI— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 30, 2023
Trade deadline:
Four different reporters asked Commanders head coach Ron Rivera four different questions about the upcoming trade deadline.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 30, 2023
Rivera gave a similar answer to all, "we'll discuss those things once we get past Tuesday."
These next 24 hours should be interesting in Ashburn. pic.twitter.com/50CBdeCtyh
Ron Rivera declines to talk about anything related to the trade deadline. "Once we get past tomorrow, we'll probably have something to talk about."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 30, 2023
Challenges:
"We have people upstairs that are in my ear." Ron Rivera to @BenStandig on the replay/non-challenge issue.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) October 30, 2023
Says the timeout was too valuable to risk without being sure.
Rivera said 1 hesitation on not challenging the 4th down was not getting a look: "if you throw a flag and wrong and you lose [the challenge]. We know how important challenges are and how important timeouts are. When there's nothing definitive, it's hard to make that decision."— John Keim (@john_keim) October 30, 2023
Injury updates:
Ron Rivera didn't offer a specific injury status for Curtis Samuel (toe/foot), but said he's dealing with soreness. Will see how the week goes.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 30, 2023
Ricky Stromberg (knee) will undergo an MRI after leaving the game yesterday.
Defensive line:
Rivera on if the DL has met expectations: "Not consistently enough. You see it, but you've got to see it all the time and that's the mark of when it really comes together, when it's consistent."— John Keim (@john_keim) October 30, 2023
Loading comments...