Ron Rivera Presser: “Once we get past tomorrow, we’ll probably have something to talk about.”

Ron Rivera held his weekly presser the day after a game, and there were a lot of questions about the NFL’s trade deadline tomorrow. The Washington Commanders’ starting DEs Chase Young and Montez Sweat are getting interest from teams, and Sweat has at least one offer on the table. Rivera’s response: “Once we get past tomorrow, we’ll probably have something to talk about.”

Rivera was also asked again about his failure to challenge a Devonta Smith 4th down catch. Rivera deflected blame, and said he didn’t want to lose a challenge if he wasn’t sure.

Curtis Samuel(foot/toe) and OL Ricky Stromberg(knee) were both ruled out of yesterday’s game with injuries. Samuel is dealing with soreness, and the team will see how he feels this week. Stromberg was quickly ruled out, and Rivera said he will be getting an MRI.

Trade deadline:

Four different reporters asked Commanders head coach Ron Rivera four different questions about the upcoming trade deadline.



Challenges:

"We have people upstairs that are in my ear." Ron Rivera to @BenStandig on the replay/non-challenge issue.



Says the timeout was too valuable to risk without being sure. — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) October 30, 2023

Injury updates:

Ron Rivera didn't offer a specific injury status for Curtis Samuel (toe/foot), but said he's dealing with soreness. Will see how the week goes.



Ricky Stromberg (knee) will undergo an MRI after leaving the game yesterday. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 30, 2023

Defensive line: