Ron Rivera Presser: “Once we get past tomorrow, we’ll probably have something to talk about.”

Ron Rivera speaks to the media

By Scott Jennings
Ron Rivera held his weekly presser the day after a game, and there were a lot of questions about the NFL’s trade deadline tomorrow. The Washington Commanders’ starting DEs Chase Young and Montez Sweat are getting interest from teams, and Sweat has at least one offer on the table. Rivera’s response: “Once we get past tomorrow, we’ll probably have something to talk about.”

Rivera was also asked again about his failure to challenge a Devonta Smith 4th down catch. Rivera deflected blame, and said he didn’t want to lose a challenge if he wasn’t sure.

Curtis Samuel(foot/toe) and OL Ricky Stromberg(knee) were both ruled out of yesterday’s game with injuries. Samuel is dealing with soreness, and the team will see how he feels this week. Stromberg was quickly ruled out, and Rivera said he will be getting an MRI.

