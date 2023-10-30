NFC East Trade: The New York Giants get two draft picks from the Seattle Seahawks for a DL

The NFL’s trade deadline is tomorrow at 4pm, but we’ve already got some more action in the division. The Eagles traded with the Titans to get LB Kevin Byard last week. Today the New York Giants have reportedly traded DL Leonard Williams to the Seattle Seahawks for a 2024 2nd round pick and a 2025 5th round pick. Spotrac also noted that the Giants likely paid some of his current salary to get the deal done. This is breaking news, and more details of the deal will be added as they are reported.

DL Leonard Williams holds $10M remaining on his 2023 salary. Based on the 2nd/5th round pick compensation, it appears the #Giants have agreed to pay this down significantly. https://t.co/rMUCOxdHlA — Spotrac (@spotrac) October 30, 2023

The Washington Commanders are also reportedly considering trading one or more of their defensive linemen before the deadline. Montez Sweat and Chase Young are the names getting the most attention, but Jonathan Allen still gets mentioned, despite reports Washington isn’t taking calls about him. Williams, like Sweat and Young, was set to hit free agency next season. There haven’t been reports of Seattle signing him to a new deal.