NFL Trade Rumors Tracker: Will the Washington Commanders make a trade before the deadline?

The Washington Commanders lost to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, dropping them to 3-5. This game was reportedly going to help clarify where Washington stood, both for this season, and for the players that could potentially be traded before Tuesday’s 4pm deadline. There have been reports that ownership isn’t “putting handcuffs” on Ron Rivera and the Martys at the trade deadline. Rumors have been swirling around Montez Sweat and Chase Young, with Sweat being labeled as the more likely player to get moved.

Follow along for all the latest updates.

The Giants trade a DL who is a pending free agent for two draft picks

Washington was offered a 3rd round pick for Montez Sweat that would turn into a 2nd if he signs a new contract

Source: One team has offered the Commanders a 2024 3rd-round pick that would turn into a second-rounder if Montez Sweat agrees to a contract extension.



“New ownership isn’t putting handcuffs on the front office at the deadline.”

“It’s unlikely that Washington has a ‘fire sale’”

Washington was willing to listen to offers for Chase Young before this year’s draft, but didn’t get any.

But, a source said, they also wanted to see how Young’s knee responded after his 2021 surgery to repair a torn ACL and ruptured patellar tendon in his right knee. He returned to play the final three games of 2022. Washington would have entertained a trade for him before the draft, one source said, but the Commanders did not receive offers on Young.

Teams are also calling about Kendall Fuller

The Washington Commanders have received calls on edge rushers Montez Sweat and Chase Young. They have an offer on the table for Sweat, who is in a contract year. So is Young, the former No. 2 overall pick and 2020 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. Teams also have inquired about defensive back Kendall Fuller.

A team wants to trade for, and sign Montez Sweat to a new contract

Jay Glazer says Washington will trade one of it’s defensive linemen. Also shoots down the Chase Young to the Bears rumor

The Atlanta Falcons reportedly offered a 3rd round pick for Montez Sweat

The Bears could be interested in Chase Young

Washington is not taking trade calls for Jonathan Allen

Teams are calling about QB Jacoby Brissett

Washington wants at least a 2nd round pick for Sweat or Young

