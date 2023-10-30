Daily Slop - 30 Oct 23: Will inconsistent Commanders trade away core players today or tomorrow?

Commanders links

Commanders.com

It’s ironic that Washington’s best performances have come against the Eagles, both of which were losses, and in many ways, the Commanders got the hot start they have been searching for since their last matchup against the NFC East foe.

The offense has gone through several peaks and valleys this season, and Sunday’s game was one of its best outings. The unit outgained the Eagles by almost 100 yards, got five more first downs, averaged 6.8 yards per play and completed 58% of its first downs.

Quarterback Sam Howell was at the center of all of it. He responded to one of the worst showings of his young career against the Giants with a career day against a significantly tougher defense. He threw the ball 52 times, one more than his previous career high of 51 against the Chicago Bears, and had 39 completions for 397 yards and four touchdowns.

Howell was helped by the fact that he had the cleanest pocket of his career, as he was only sacked one time all day. Some of that was a credit to the adjustments the Commanders made on the offensive line with Tyler Larsen at center and Saahdiq Charles at left guard, but there was also an emphasis on getting the ball out of Howell’s hands faster through quick passes, screens and the occasional run play.

Commanders.com

2. ...but the mistakes were brutal.

If the offense does deserve credit for bouncing back from an ugly day at MetLife Stadium, it also needs to be pointed out that the mistakes they made ended up costing them chances at getting an upset.

Those errors started in the second quarter, when the Commanders faced a fourth-and-1 at the Eagles’ 35-yard line. They decided to be aggressive and keep the offense on the field, but Howell’s pass to Terry McLaurin was incomplete, leading to an Eagles touchdown seven plays later.

But Washington’s most damning mistakes came in the fourth quarter, when there was not much time left to recover from them. Two plays after the Eagles tied the score at 24, Howell’s pass to McLaurin was intercepted by Reed Blankenship, and an unnecessary roughness call put the Eagles at the Commanders’ 7-yard line. Once again, the Eagles capitalized on the mistake and took their first lead of the day.

Washington had two opportunities to tie the score, and both ended in disappointment. McLaurin had two uncharacteristic drops on a third and fourth down — he was wide open on both, although Howell’s passes were low — which led to the Eagles getting the ball back with 4:18 left to play.

The Commanders got the ball back with another chance to tie the score, but Howell was sacked on fourth down after a catch by Dotson was ruled incomplete. The Eagles scored three plays later, essentially ending any hopes Washington had of a comeback.

Riggo's Rag

How did QB1 fare against the division leaders?

Sam Howell faltered late

Just when it looked like Sam Howell might be putting together an almost flawless game, it all came crashing back down to earth at the worst possible time. The signal-caller faltered down the stretch versus a stout Philadelphia Eagles defense - not even a sensational late touchdown throw to Jamison Crowder could change that.

When one looks at Howell’s full body of work against the Philadelphia Eagles, it was extremely encouraging. That doesn’t detract from how critical the fourth-quarter interception became to the overall outcome.

This is what separates the good quarterback from the great - coming through in the clutch and protecting the football. Howell can look back on his performance with pride, but his mindset probably dictates he’ll be kicking himself for giving up such a costly turnover.

Howell eventually finished with 397 passing yards, four touchdowns, and a 114.0 passer rating. Unfortunately, there was an interception that gave complete momentum to the Eagles and moved them to 7-1 in the process.

This will no doubt hurt Howell and it does nothing to lessen the pressure on Ron Rivera’s shoulders. But getting almost 400 passing yards against such a prolific defense is another feather in his cap en route to becoming Washington’s long-term option under center.

The future looks bright for Howell if he continues this trajectory. What comes next for the Commanders at 3-5 with the trade deadline rapidly approaching is a different question.

Washington Post (paywall)

The Commanders are that close to competing with and beating the division rivals that matter. That close to being a team that should make a solidifying move at the trade deadline — or that stands pat because it possesses the right guys in the room to make a playoff push. But Sunday’s performance again revealed how firmly stuck the Commanders are in the league’s middle class.

It’s maddening how consistently Washington (3-5) excels at playing inconsistently. The Commanders are a team that will look overmatched against the New York Giants, one of the league’s worst teams. But they also will show up against last year’s Super Bowl runner-up, teasing that they’re ready to take the next step. Such as when they made all those people in green jerseys at FedEx Field sit down and shut up. Say this about the Commanders: They can’t beat the laughable Giants, but for some reason, Philadelphia brings out the best in them.

A good team will recover after fumbling away two scoring chances inside the 3-yard line and keep fighting back, just as the Eagles did. An inconsistent one, such as Washington, can only daydream about being good.

“That’s the frustration when you play teams like that. You should play better,” Rivera said. “. . . There’s enough potential in that locker room to be a better football team. We’ve got to go out, and we’ve got to start capitalizing on those things.”

Washington Post (paywall)

Montez Sweat and Chase Young sat in the back, their chairs side by side, as a pall hung over the Washington Commanders’ locker room.

The two defensive ends knew this day could come. The NFL’s trade deadline is Tuesday, and their team can’t afford to keep both of them for the long haul. What they didn’t know was how they would leave FedEx Field on Sunday — as likely ex-teammates or as a duo who might stay together at least until season’s end.

The Commanders’ hope of qualifying for the playoffs, even with nine games left, is now faint, making the long-term future of the franchise a greater priority. In the past week, Washington took calls from other teams on Young and Sweat and received at least one trade offer for Sweat, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The state of the team could prompt Washington’s front office to consider moving on from either pass rusher to add draft capital — if it doesn’t consider doing even more than that. But for a while Sunday, Washington could’ve fooled many into thinking it had turned the corner.

The frustration was palpable in the locker room afterward — even more so than in past weeks, when Washington fell to the winless Bears and the 1-5 Giants. Perhaps that was because the Commanders proved they had what it took to win. They just failed to sustain it.

The Athletic (paywall)

Moral victories continue to suck.

And, more to the point: Where was this effort, this focus, this execution against the Chicago Bears and the New York Giants — and, to be honest, against the Atlanta Falcons, too?

The Washington Commanders’ new owner, Josh Harris, is known for asking detailed, specific, data-based questions of his sports teams’ management groups. And he’s quickly bolstering the front office on the analytical side. He won’t be done with his internal revamping, though, by Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. Which might make his questions about this year’s team — as Washington faces hard decisions on Chase Young, Montez Sweat and other veterans — less about advanced numbers and more about heat and light.

For a third straight meeting, the Commanders played the Philadelphia Eagles — the NFC East’s standard-bearer and the conference’s best team — pretty much evenly. But Washington, again, couldn’t finish, losing a second-half lead in a 38-31 loss. Against a contending team like Philadelphia, which has veteran, skilled playmakers all over the field and another gear to hit when it starts poorly, that might be understandable.

Against mediocre to awful units like Chicago and the Giants (and Falcons), it’s not acceptable. And when Harris and his group do their deep dive on the 2023 season, that’s what’s going to stand out.

The Athletic (paywall)

The team can’t shake this inconsistency, which is among the primary reasons why the Commanders have lost five of six games. It’s why this year’s trade deadline has garnered more attention than prior versions. If what’s happening right now isn’t good enough, running it back can’t be, either.

Rivera, who is also Washington’s front-office lead, declined to answer “any questions about personnel” after the game, even if rumors with the pass rushers gained momentum over the weekend. The Commanders’ playoff hopes aren’t lost at 3-5, not in a wide-open NFC. But talking about such goals in realistic terms feels further away after the latest setback.

Even though Rivera and his staff are likely fighting for their jobs, the long-term roster-building opportunity is here now. Teams are interested in the pass rushers, both of whom are set to be 2024 free agents.

Sweat appears more likely than Young to have played his last game in a Washington uniform. Multiple league sources canvassed over the last week believe there are more teams interested in acquiring Sweat. One team has offered the Commanders a 2024 third-round selection that would turn into a second-rounder if Sweat agrees to a contract extension, according to a league source. The Falcons are among the teams interested in Sweat, who grew up near Atlanta, and others could enter the fray now that Sunday’s games have passed.

NBC Washington

As a group, the Washington offense performed at a highly productive rate. At halftime Howell had just one incompletion and two touchdown throws. But eventually the magical carriage turned back into a Halloween pumpkin. Carved up.

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown torched the Commanders secondary. Again. In the Week 4 overtime loss in Philadelphia, the Commanders made the mistake of leaving first-round rookie corner Emmanuel Forbes matched up against Brown. It was a one-sided affair as Brown finished the game with 175 yards and two touchdowns.

Based on that, logic would suggest Forbes no longer covers Brown, and certainly not without help. And yet, it happened again. Brown finished with eight yards and two touchdowns.

If that strategic mistake wasn’t enough, Ron Rivera also suffered from a curious mental lapse. Late in the third quarter, the Eagles went for a gutsy fourth down play. Quarterback Jalen Hurts dropped back, scrambled and eventually fired to WR DeVonta Smith, who caught the ball for a 17-yard gain. Apparently.

The refs ruled a catch and the Eagles offense smartly hustled to the ball and ran a play. But even in real time the catch looked suspect and the entire Commanders sideline jumped up and down screaming incomplete. Three plays later, Hurts connected with Brown to tie the game on a 25-yard TD.

To not challenge that fourth down play seems an egregious oversight, not just in hindsight where it’s clear as day Smith didn’t catch the ball, but in realtime too. It was worth the risk even if the definitive video had not yet emerged to the Washington booth.

Late in the game as Washington tried to score one more touchdown to tie it up, Terry McLaurin had a pair of uncharacteristic drops on key plays. Neither pass was easy to bring in, but McLaurin will undoubtedly be mad about not making the play when it was there.

There was also another bizarre challenge situation where Rivera did throw the red flag just prior to the final two-minute warning, only that also backfired. The referee microphone wasn’t working and the situation seemed like pure chaos, but eventually, the challenged call on Dotson’s catch was overruled.

Commanders Wire

In Sunday’s 38-31 loss to the Eagles, Dotson caught eight passes for 108 yards and a touchdown. Dotson routinely burned Philadelphia defensive backs, but one play will stand out for Dotson and the Commanders.

On a third-and-5 with 2:21 remaining in the game, quarterback Sam Howell found Dotson on a shallow route across the middle. At first glance, it appeared to be a catch and a first down. The officials thought so, too.

But in a weird sequence of events, officials stopped play and the TV cameras caught them talking to both coaches. The FOX broadcast crew wasn’t even sure what was going on. Finally, we learned, that Dotson’s catch was actually ruled incomplete, and the Commanders were challenging the ruling.

It would take several minutes, but, predictably, the officials stuck with the call on the field — not the initial call, but the second call — and stayed with the incomplete ruling. It was fourth down and Howell was sacked on the next play, ending any chance of Washington tying the game.

The replay showed the ball was moving in Dotson’s hands but it never hit the ground. By rule — whatever the rules are these days — it should have been a catch.

After the game, Dotson was perplexed at what is or isn’t a catch in the NFL.

What is considered a catch in the NFL , asking for a friend ..? — Jahan Dotson (@JahanDotson) October 29, 2023

He’s right. It’s a question many have wanted answered for years because it can different each week. In the third quarter of the same game, Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith “caught” a pass on fourth down that was ruled complete. Upon further review, it was clear, Smith didn’t catch the ball, the Eagles scored a few plays later and tied the game. It would have been Washington’s ball.

Sports Illustrated

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell came into Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles looking to snap a troubling trend.

As quickly as it appeared Howell and Washington would put together a complete game it all went up in flames born from an own-end interception and two off-target passes intended for receiver Terry McLaurin on third and fourth down trailing by seven late in the fourth quarter.

Howell and the offense got one more shot at tying the game late but after some officiating confusion and the first sack of the game the Commanders turned the ball over on downs with just over two minutes left, deep in their own end, and only one timeout at their disposal.

Washington ultimately fell to Philadelphia 38-31 and with that loss the half-to-half curse that has plagued Howell and his offense all season long continues for another week.

Locked on Commanders: Washington Commanders Sam Howell Throws 4 Touchdowns Behind New Offensive Line in Week 8 Loss

REBUILD TIME? The Philly Refereagles! Commanders vs Eagles Week 8 Loss REVIEW! Every Position Group! - #HTTC MAKE SURE YOU LEAVE A LIKE & SUBSCRIBE! #HTTC #Commanders - https://t.co/xvLw4meQXZ — StreetScoresRico (@StreetScoresATL) October 30, 2023

With @NickiJhabvala on the Commanders loss to the Eagles. Trade deadline talk. Last time for Montez Sweat? Talking about the game: big day for Sam Howell; coverage mishaps (again). No fourth down challenge?? @ESPNRichmond https://t.co/e7eXFIhToD — John Keim (@john_keim) October 30, 2023

Commanders.com

Check out the top photos from the Washington Commanders’ Week 8 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. (Photos by Emilee Fails and Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders)

Postgame quotes after Commanders perplexing loss to Eagles https://t.co/E6vXdXAwYP pic.twitter.com/J2wXlAKm1M — Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) October 30, 2023

NBC Washington

The Giants tallied the fewest net passing yards in an overtime game in NFL history

When the 2023 NFL season began, Sunday’s Week 8 showdown between the Jets and Giants had the potential to be a marquee matchup.

But it turned out to be very far from that.

In a battle of backup quarterbacks amid rainy conditions at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the Jets and Giants played one of the ugliest games football fans will see this season. And it took more than four quarters to decide a winner.

In the end, Greg Zuerlein hit a game-winning 33-yard field goal in overtime as the Jets escaped with a 13-10 victory.

The two teams combined to go 4-for-34 on third down. They had the same number of combined first downs (24) as they did punts (24). And possibly the most perplexing stat of them all: the Giants nearly won the game despite having negative net passing yards.

[3rd string QB Tommy DeVito] didn’t have any success through the air in his NFL debut. He attempted just four passes in regulation and all of them fell incomplete, as the Giants committed to a run game that finished with 203 yards across 52 attempts.

DeVito finished 2-for-7 for negative-one yard passing. He and Taylor were also sacked a combined four times for 16 yards, giving the Giants seven passing yards and negative-nine net passing yards. According to STATS, that is the fewest net passing yards ever by a team in a game that reached overtime.

NFL league links

Washington Post (paywall)

Fans who followed “NFL Sunday Ticket,” the league’s out-of-market game-day package, from DirecTV to YouTube were angry Sunday when YouTube TV experienced issues streaming the nine games that kicked off at 1 p.m.

The company acknowledged the problems and said it was “working on a fix.”

If you're experiencing buffering issues on YouTube our team is aware and working on a fix. YouTube TV or NFL Sunday Ticket may also be impacted. we'll follow-up here once this has been resolved. — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) October 29, 2023

The issues persisted well into the second half of the games and seemed to justify concerns about how seamlessly the product would be able to move from a linear platform to a streaming service. YouTube became the home of out-of-market games on CBS and Fox when it reached an agreement in December on a seven-year contract worth more than $2 billion per season.

NFL.com

The NFL is unlikely to make itself a safe harbor for Harbaugh to escape what could be substantial NCAA discipline, league sources say, raising the strong possibility Harbaugh would need to serve some or all of any possible suspension he could face in college if he returns to the pros.

There isn’t a bylaw governing the matter. But sources pointed to former Ohio State head coach Jim Tressel as precedent for how the NFL and its teams could handle a college suspension of Harbaugh, who already served a school-imposed three-game suspension this year for alleged recruiting violations during the COVID-19 dead period and not cooperating with investigators, could still be further disciplined by the NCAA in that case and now faces allegations against the program for an elaborate sign-stealing operation.

Back in 2011, Ohio State quarterback Terrell Pryor was facing a five-game suspension for trading memorabilia for cash and tattoos when he declared for the NFL supplemental draft. Commissioner Roger Goodell upheld the five-game suspension, saying in a then-statement: “This smacks of a calculated effort to manipulate our eligibility rules.”

Tressel — who also was suspended five games by Ohio State, but ultimately resigned as Buckeyes coach amidst the scandal — had taken a game-day consultant job with the Colts, and the NFL’s decision on Pryor raised questions. As is often the case with coaches, the league allowed the team to handle the case, and the Colts announced Tressel wouldn’t be with the club until Week 7 of the 2011 season.

It wasn’t officially announced as a suspension, but in consultation with the NFL, the effect was the same. And the point was made: No one should escape discipline by leaving college for the pros.

That precedent could prove relevant for Harbaugh, who interviewed for the Vikings and Broncos head coaching jobs the past two offseasons, respectively.