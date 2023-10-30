All aTwitter: 30 October 2023 - Sam Howell 397 yds, 4 TDs, 1 INT, 1 sack in loss to Eagles

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Click here for Washington Commanders Beat Writers Twitter Feed
Click here for NFL News, Rumors & Reports Twitter Feed
Tip: If a tweet isn’t fully visible on your screen, clicking on the date at the bottom of the tweet will open it up individually in either the X app or your browser.
Rivera said the Dotson catch that was ruled an incompletion came from New York.— John Keim (@john_keim) October 29, 2023
Ron Rivera on the ruling that the pass to Jahan Dotson with 2:21 left was incomplete: "They told me New York decided it was an incompletion."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 29, 2023
Ron Rivera never saw the replay of DeVonta Smiths 4th down catch, and that’s why he didn’t challenge pic.twitter.com/jigmtPlBuE— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 29, 2023
Looking at the replay again: The entire sideline was yelling/gesturing no catch. It's a 4th down play. Man.— John Keim (@john_keim) October 29, 2023
Called a catch btw but Jahan’s was a drop ok…I’m sure pic.twitter.com/fuL2JeLE1y— (3-4) #FireRivera (@DotzByHowell) October 29, 2023
The refs today are egregiously bad. Several missed calls and even more questionable ones. The calls have changed the tide of the game in favor of the Eagles. #httc #NFL— Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) October 29, 2023
October 29, 2023
GO UP AND GET IT, 17— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 29, 2023
#PHIvsWAS: FOX pic.twitter.com/zMRZMymRZv
LOGAN LEAP— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 29, 2023
#PHIvsWAS: FOX pic.twitter.com/CmKbqCUEAt
SAM. HAN. TOUCHDOWN.— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 29, 2023
#PHIvsWAS: FOX pic.twitter.com/YfvWIxHyTP
WELCOME BACK, PHIL!— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 29, 2023
#PHIvsWAS: FOX pic.twitter.com/gppaN3v9i5
LET'S GO @LoganThomasSr_6— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 29, 2023
#PHIvsWAS: FOX pic.twitter.com/aRuK1rWIDC
I feel for y'all fans, my anxiety through the rough rn bruh.— Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) October 29, 2023
Sam to Crowder!. Crowder has been a phenomenal FA signing. Sam had a great day today despite his offensive coordinator using a 74/26 run pass ration even while winning or tied. #httc pic.twitter.com/MelF9QtTfB— Command This! Podcast (@Command_This) October 29, 2023
This is exactly what this offense is meant to look like. Ball coming out quickly, Howell distrubiting to all of his weapons (McLaurin, Dotson have TDs, Thomas, Samuel have some key catches). Sprinkle in some runs and screens here and there.— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 29, 2023
See how much better the OL looks when the ball is coming out efficiently?— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 29, 2023
Between EB calling the game completely different from the first 7 games, and Tyler Larsen providing a better base in the mouth of the pocket, this offense looks incredible today (so far).— Schmitty Sports Takes (@UTee_Time) October 29, 2023
Howell has eclipsed 200 completions in his career. He is the fastest quarterback in franchise history to reach the milestone and is the 10th quarterback to achieve the milestone through nine games in NFL history.— Washington Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) October 29, 2023
Sam Howell was great today. The INT/a few misses happen on 52 attempts. The OC gave the offense a much better chance this wk. Excellent day for Bieniemy. Not sure how Dotson's catch went from catch to incomplete to a need for a challenge but shennigans w/officiating.— Kevin Sheehan (@kevinsheehanDC) October 29, 2023
I have a feeling that Wylie getting beat for the first time all game on the most important play of the game will have a lot of people mad at me when I tweet out some grades tomorrow— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) October 29, 2023
Hey @PFF - can’t wait for your analysts to give Andrew Wylie a passable grade again this week https://t.co/ogMCzFnVjo— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) October 29, 2023
COMMANDERS— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) October 29, 2023
FLASH GRADES
QB: B-
RB: B
WR: B+
TE: A
OL: B
DL: F
LB: F
DB: F
ST: A
COACHING: F
Let’s not overthink this going forward. Start this offensive line next week. This is the best the o-line has looked all season against a formidable defense. Now EB’s offense can take shape. #httc #NFL— Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) October 29, 2023
Chris Paul and Tyler Larsen not giving them jobs back... #HTTC #Commanders— Redwolves4thQTCOMEBACK?? (@Lennyfrigginleo) October 29, 2023
The Commanders fall to 3-5 on the season.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 29, 2023
Washington blew a 14-3 lead and a 4th quarter lead.
They gained 472 yards, scored 31 points and lost.
They are 25-32-1 under Ron Rivera.
The trade deadline is Tuesday.
With trade winds swirling:— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 29, 2023
Montez Sweat: 5 tackles, 1 sack, 2 TFLs, 1 QB hit.
Chase Young: 1 tackle.
Montez Sweat's last game as a Commander? https://t.co/5W7Y2KlVKm— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) October 29, 2023
Montez Sweat pic.twitter.com/acrvQzLNji— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 29, 2023
Ron Rivera: "I'm not going to answer any questions on personnel."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 29, 2023
Kendall Fuller on the turnovers and the blown coverage TD pic.twitter.com/U2nSDgHfym— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 29, 2023
#Vikings QB Kirk Cousins suffered an Achilles injury based on the initial examination, per coach Kevin O’Connell.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 29, 2023
Cousins will undergo an MRI, but the diagnosis on Achilles is rarely wrong. It appears his season is over. pic.twitter.com/Xw3chV3tqC
Kirk Cousins has already been ruled out. Team is calling it an ankle injury. It was non-contact.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 29, 2023
This is the video of what happened...pic.twitter.com/TmeeAn5I3V https://t.co/GqQjtbnRP8
The #Falcons have benched Desmond Ridder. Taylor Heinicke is in at QB for Atlanta.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 29, 2023
"This is Desmond's team."— Justin Felder (@Justin_FOX5) October 29, 2023
--Falcons QB Taylor Heinicke
Full answer below on starter going forward. (Via Falcons Facebook stream.) pic.twitter.com/GBub9NGKJn
I don't understand, how some of you fans still defend Riddler or want him to start it's truly unbelievable. Taylor Heinicke, showed more in this game. Than Riddler has all season. And he wss definitely going to make that comeback. Had Jefferson didn't drop it— Music Lover (@JarvaseDundy) October 29, 2023
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the Hogs Haven Fanshop
Loading comments...