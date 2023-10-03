Thank God It’s Tuesday—The Year 1 AD Ep.3

Thank God it’s Tuesday!

Well, we were tested alright. A week after getting blown off the field by the one of the top teams in the AFC, the Buffalo Bills, the Washington Commanders traveled north to face one of the toughest teams in the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles. It came down to the last play of the game...in both regulation and overtime.

Listen, losing to the Eagles sucks. It doesn’t matter that they were favored, or that we were leading, or that we “could have won.” The Commanders are 2-2, and there is no spot in the win-loss columns for moral victories. Moving on...

That said, after putting a couple days between us and the loss, there is plenty to talk about from that game that bodes well going forward for this Washington team.

It’s the Year 1 AD, and things—as expected—aren’t clicking all at once. Our last two opponents have done us a great service. The Bills laid one on us, which created the tallest of orders: rally one week later and respond against the best team in our division. We have learned some things, and we’re going to run through them tonight.

Tonight, on Thank God It’s Tuesday, the official Commanders show of Hogs Haven, we find ourselves 2-2 to start the 2023 campaign. We will be calling tonight’s Mary Jo White Fan Club meeting to order around 8:45 PM EST.

