Commanders vs Bears Tuesday Injury Report: Light practices for a short week

The Washington Commanders are on a short week as they prepare to host the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football. The team didn’t practice yesterday, and only provided an estimated injury report. They had two players[CB Christian Holmes(back), WR Curtis Samuel(quad)] listed as did not participate(DNP). The team held a light practice/jogthrough today, and both players were listed as limited. The Commanders will have a longer practice tomorrow, and we’ll get more information on some of the new injuries that have popped up on this week’s report.

Limited

CB Christian Holmes - Limited with a back injury.

WR Curtis Samuel - Limited with a quad injury.

WR Jahan Dotson - Listed with an ankle injury, left the Eagles game, but returned to catch the TD that took it to OT.

RB Chris Rodriguez - Missed the Eagles game due to illness, should be back in the lineup this week

Full

CB Benjamin St-Juste - Listed with a neck injury.

DB Quan Martin - Left the Eagles game with a thumb injury, but returned.

Not Listed

S Percy Butler - Listed last week with a foot injury.

CB Emmanuel Forbes - Listed last week with an elbow injury.

TE Logan Thomas - Returned to the lineup last week after a concussion forced him to miss a game.