Commanders vs Bears Tuesday Injury Report: Light practices for a short week

The Washington Commanders are on a short week as they prepare to host the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football. The team didn’t practice yesterday, and only provided an estimated injury report. They had two players[CB Christian Holmes(back), WR Curtis Samuel(quad)] listed as did not participate(DNP). The team held a light practice/jogthrough today, and both players were listed as limited. The Commanders will have a longer practice tomorrow, and we’ll get more information on some of the new injuries that have popped up on this week’s report.
Tuesday injury report#CHIvsWAS | #HTTC— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 3, 2023
Limited
CB Christian Holmes - Limited with a back injury.
WR Curtis Samuel - Limited with a quad injury.
WR Jahan Dotson - Listed with an ankle injury, left the Eagles game, but returned to catch the TD that took it to OT.
RB Chris Rodriguez - Missed the Eagles game due to illness, should be back in the lineup this week
Full
CB Benjamin St-Juste - Listed with a neck injury.
DB Quan Martin - Left the Eagles game with a thumb injury, but returned.
Not Listed
S Percy Butler - Listed last week with a foot injury.
CB Emmanuel Forbes - Listed last week with an elbow injury.
TE Logan Thomas - Returned to the lineup last week after a concussion forced him to miss a game.
