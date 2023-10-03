Sam Howell Presser: “I think the main thing is I took care of the football, and just went through my progressions”

Sam Howell had a very good game against the Eagles on Sunday, but Philly was able to pull out the win in OT. Howell had no turnovers, a huge improvement from his 4 interception game against the Bills. Howell said he took care of the football against the Eagles, and did a better job going through his progressions. He was still sacked 5 times, down from last week’s 9, but he showed more urgency in the pocket, and took advantage of opportunities to run when they were available/necessary.

— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) October 3, 2023

— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 3, 2023

Yeah, I mean, I think the main thing is I took care of the football, and just went through my progressions and just trusted what I saw. I think I did a decent job for most of the game. Obviously we came up short and I would’ve liked to have made more plays and given us a chance to win. But Philly’s over with and we’ve moved on to Chicago. Got a short week, so been pretty busy trying to get ready to go for that, but we’re excited.

— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 3, 2023

Yeah, I mean, I pretty much go through the same process. I never let my confidence change, no matter what my performance is, whether it was good or bad, I always kind of stay true to who I am and I know who I am as a player and I know what I’m capable of. So just falling back on the things that have got me to where I am today and just the base fundamentals and my base knowledge and just trusting what I see. I feel like I did a decent job of that last week, so hopefully I continue to make those strides.

Yeah, it’s a little different. You don’t have all the practices that you usually have in a normal week. But yeah, just being here last year and going through that same short week with the Thursday game last year in Chicago, I kind of got a good sense of what it’s like. We had some Thursday night games in college as well. Obviously, you get the one extra day because you play on Saturday, but yeah, I mean it’s different. You don’t have near as much time to prepare, but you just got to put a little more time in and you might have some later nights than you usually would on a normal week, but you just got to do whatever it takes to make sure you’re go into the game fully prepared. I think we’ve done a really good job of that so far.

Yeah, I mean I think we always want to have more of a balanced attack. I think it’s just kind of a flow of the game thing and I think we were running the ball well and we were doing a good job on first and second down that allowed us to continue to keep that balance. I think that’s part of EB’s plan every week is to try to have balance. Every good offense has balance and that’s definitely something we want to have and it’s just more of a how the game is going type of thing. Whether you’re running the ball well or not, and if you want to get away from running the ball. It all depends week to week on how the game is going, but I think the plan every week is to have a balanced game plan.

— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 3, 2023

— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 3, 2023

They’re talented. Obviously, the record is what it is, but it’s definitely not a team you can take lightly. There’s no easy games in the NFL and they have a lot of really good players on their defense and they fly around. They play hard and you can tell they want to win and it’s definitely a challenge for us and we definitely have our hands full. They do a lot of good stuff schematically on defense as well. It’s definitely a tough defense. Every defense in the NFL is tough to play against, so you definitely got to be ready to go and you got to prepare. We’re excited for the challenge.

— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) October 3, 2023

I really don’t measure myself up against anyone else in the league. I just try to be the best version of myself, the best player that I can be each and every week and kind of just let my play do the talking, but I don’t look and try to say I’m trying to be better than whoever. Justin’s a heck of a player and he’s done some really good things. Had a good week last week, so we definitely have our hands full with him, it’ll be a fun matchup.

— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 3, 2023

It’s not by design. I think they were all, I mean obviously, they were all scrambles, there’s no design quarterback runs. I mean it’s just one of those things just throughout the game and it just happens. Whether I might just see a hole and I think the way they rushed to pass or maybe there was just a few extra running lanes that I noticed throughout the game. Obviously, my first thought is to try to keep my eyes downfield and throw the ball to one of my play makers down the field. But it’s just one of those things that just happens week to week, it’s just not really anything specific.

I think it’s all about momentum. Once you kind of pick up one third down and you pick up another third down, once you get to third down, you just have so much confidence. I think it’s just one of those things where you can kind of get the defense on their heels. I just think the more you can convert on third down, the better you’re going to be on offense. I think that it’s definitely something that creates momentum and helps you moving forward.

I think just being more decisive and when there is running lanes, taking it and getting what I can and trying to get the ball out quick. That’s always my mindset going into every single game and I think I did a good job of it last game and I’ll continue to try to do a good job of that. Credit to the guys I have around me. I think offensively we played, overall for the most part, a pretty good game. Obviously, would’ve liked to like to finish it out and got the win. Definitely some things that we can build on. I think the main thing is we feel like we can play a lot better. We’re excited to have an opportunity to play Thursday night.

Like you said, the first script, we call it the first 15. The opening script of plays is very important. It sets the tone for the game and usually those plays are the ones that you really liked the best that week. Some things where you can kind of see how they’re relating to certain route combinations and certain coverages and just plays you really like and you know they’ll be good against the opponent. You just want to go out there and try to set the tone early. I think that was probably our first time scoring on the opening drive this year, I think. It’s definitely a big part of winning in the NFL is going out and setting the tone early. Hopefully we’ll continue to do that.

Nick’s awesome. I love Nick to death. He works so hard, he prepares. We’re definitely excited to have him here and he fights, you guys see it. He competes so hard and he’s so tough. That’s what you want, as far as having someone blocking him for you. You want someone that’s going to fight until the end and he’s just a tough guy and I love having him up there.

