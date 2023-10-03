Join the Hogs Haven 2023 NFL Survivor Second chance contest

Hogs Haven is hosting two Survivor contests for the 2023 season sponsored by DraftKings Sportsbook! The first contest is still ongoing for entrants that have “survived”. The Jaguars knocked a lot of people out in Week 3 (including me). The good news is there is a second contest that’s starting this week for anyone who didn’t enter the first one, or were already eliminated in the first four weeks of the season. This contest is free, and there will be another prize, this time for $100.

There was a little bit of confusion for some around signing up for the Week 1 Survivor contest, so we’re putting together a few more specifics on registration. Before we get to that, just a reminder that the second-chance contest is open to anybody who was eliminated from the first contest OR if you never signed up for the first contest. If you are still alive in the first contest, you are NOT eligible for this second-chance contest.

If you played the Week 1 contest and were eliminated, your registration still works. Log in like you did the first time and you’ll be prompted to create a new entry name. If you did not play the game the first time around, you’ll need to create a log-in.

The registration for this game is separate from your site log-in or from a DraftKings log-in if you have one. To register for an account to play the game, go down to the game below and click on “Register for an account.” It asks for your first name, email, and a password you create. Your email will NOT be sold or given away. It is strictly so you can get a weekly reminder to make your pick and so you can get a password reset sent to you if you forget your password.

After you register, it’ll ask for an entry name. That is not the team you’re picking that week, but rather, what name will show up in the leaderboard for your entry.