All aTwitter: 3 October 2023 - Commanders relatively healthy ahead of Thursday Night Football vs da Bears

Injury report. Based on IF they had practiced. pic.twitter.com/y9RiDpotei — John Keim (@john_keim) October 2, 2023

Week 4 snaps:



* Offense 78, Defense 71



* Logan Thomas plays 79% (62) in his return



* Emmanuel Forbes jumped from 41% last week to 92% (65) at Philly



* Daron Payne played 94% (67)



* Chase Young snap % by week: 71, 80, 89 pic.twitter.com/I7zrz8FQ6l — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 2, 2023

Top five PFF ratings for Commanders vs Eagles (Defense)



Benjamin St-Juste - 86.1

Kendall Fuller - 67.0

Casey Toohill - 66.7

Darrick Forrest - 65.8

Kamren Curl - 62.8 — Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) October 2, 2023

Jamin Davis has grown so much the last year or two. He still has some rough moments occasionally, but he’s reading and reacting so much quicker to the run. Far more consistent this year. https://t.co/IOtJC9sx45 — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 2, 2023

A better look at what happened up front on D’Andre Swift’s first-quarter TD: pic.twitter.com/kwBdgN3dys — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 2, 2023

Commanders rookie CB Emmanuel Forbes had a tough outing against the Eagles.



He said afterward that he views it as a "learning experience" and that "I just have to be better at my job." pic.twitter.com/kxdiDDtOCA — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 2, 2023

Forbes needs wayyyyyyyy more snaps in a zone match scheme to know what he is or isn’t in the NFL. The conversation around him is borderline psychotic. — Marshall (@MarshW_7) October 2, 2023

Jack Del Rio's defenses in Washington



2020 Games 1-4: 28 ppg

2020 Games 5-16: 18.1 ppg



2021 Games 1-4: 30.5 ppg

2021 Games 5-17: 24 ppg



2022 Games 1-4: 26.8 ppg

2022 Games 5-17: 18.2 ppg



2023 Games 1-4: 30 ppg

2023 Games 5-17: ??@JunksRadio pic.twitter.com/QJV9d0sSFU — RefTheDistrict (@RefTheDistrict) October 2, 2023

Phidarian Mathis and Efe Obada are eligible to come off I-R this week. Could be huge boosts to the D-line rotation. — Disco (@discoque5) October 2, 2023

.@youngchase907 is still 12 years old deep down. pic.twitter.com/qLTnCITgAX — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 2, 2023

.@Commanders @Sam7Howell QB; Sam Howell bounced back v @Eagles He had to take his hits and his attacks but was unflappable. Classic drive to tie game on final play. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/vJ38uyRRT9 — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) October 2, 2023

Top five PFF ratings for Commanders vs Eagles (Offense)



Dyami Brown - 74.8

Sam Howell - 74.0

Terry McLaurin - 73.7

Charles Leno - 71.4

Curtis Samuel - 71.0 — Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) October 2, 2023

Dyami is starting to look like a pro. https://t.co/9ebtPnj6CC — Marshall (@MarshW_7) October 2, 2023

Coming to the defense of Ron Rivera for bypassing that 2-point conversion is... Peyton Manning.pic.twitter.com/kPcwUBcd1S — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 2, 2023

Here is the full quote from Oct. 18, 2020, after a failed two-point attempt in a 20-19 loss to the Giants. (Similar but not identical situations, but interesting none the less). pic.twitter.com/hOUQvPNbei — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 2, 2023

Chicago visits Washington on Thursday night. https://t.co/raHCdJjc5y — Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) October 2, 2023

What could the future look like for the Bears? pic.twitter.com/h9YC6zgw2o — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 1, 2023

Rivera on Justin Fields: "Last year he gave us hell... We can't allow that to happen." — John Keim (@john_keim) October 2, 2023

% of drives ending in a punt or turnover



29% - San Francisco 49ers

31% - Seattle Seahawks

33% - Buffalo Bills

36% - Dallas Cowboys

38% - Miami Dolphins

40% - Philadelphia Eagles

42% - Los Angeles Rams

46% - Arizona Cardinals

47% - Kansas City Chiefs

47% - Houston Texans

48% -… — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 2, 2023

#Bills CB Tre’Davious White suffered a torn Achilles. Where does Buffalo turn for depth?



Some veteran CBs who have had workouts around the #NFL include William Jackson, Jason Verrett and Breon Borders.



More from @caplannfl: https://t.co/8IWIwh87m6



pic.twitter.com/PPYC2xw8RE — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) October 2, 2023

What is Rodney Harrison doing? In that role, on the field doing an interview? This isn’t it, man. pic.twitter.com/nAgrozgHnb — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 2, 2023

#Jets HC Robert Saleh implied that Rodney Harrison reached out this morning and handled everything after his comments last night about Zach Wilson.



"Rodney is a good man. ... He handled it exactly how it's supposed to."



Saleh also went on to explain, "Fair or unfair, this is… pic.twitter.com/BWPjObZo8f — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 2, 2023

The Taylor Swift impact: Viewership among teen girls (age 12-17) spiked 53% from the season-to-date average of the first three weeks of SNF, while the audience among women aged 18-24 was up 24%, and women 35+ increased 34%, per Nielsen.



The combined growth led to an approximate… https://t.co/usj0bev2Ah — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 2, 2023

