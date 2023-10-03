All aTwitter: 3 October 2023 - Commanders relatively healthy ahead of Thursday Night Football vs da Bears

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Injury report. Based on IF they had practiced. pic.twitter.com/y9RiDpotei— John Keim (@john_keim) October 2, 2023
Week 4 snaps:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 2, 2023
* Offense 78, Defense 71
* Logan Thomas plays 79% (62) in his return
* Emmanuel Forbes jumped from 41% last week to 92% (65) at Philly
* Daron Payne played 94% (67)
* Chase Young snap % by week: 71, 80, 89 pic.twitter.com/I7zrz8FQ6l
Top five PFF ratings for Commanders vs Eagles (Defense)— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) October 2, 2023
Benjamin St-Juste - 86.1
Kendall Fuller - 67.0
Casey Toohill - 66.7
Darrick Forrest - 65.8
Kamren Curl - 62.8
Jamin Davis has grown so much the last year or two. He still has some rough moments occasionally, but he’s reading and reacting so much quicker to the run. Far more consistent this year. https://t.co/IOtJC9sx45— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 2, 2023
A better look at what happened up front on D’Andre Swift’s first-quarter TD: pic.twitter.com/kwBdgN3dys— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 2, 2023
Commanders rookie CB Emmanuel Forbes had a tough outing against the Eagles.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 2, 2023
He said afterward that he views it as a "learning experience" and that "I just have to be better at my job." pic.twitter.com/kxdiDDtOCA
Forbes needs wayyyyyyyy more snaps in a zone match scheme to know what he is or isn’t in the NFL. The conversation around him is borderline psychotic.— Marshall (@MarshW_7) October 2, 2023
Jack Del Rio's defenses in Washington— RefTheDistrict (@RefTheDistrict) October 2, 2023
2020 Games 1-4: 28 ppg
2020 Games 5-16: 18.1 ppg
2021 Games 1-4: 30.5 ppg
2021 Games 5-17: 24 ppg
2022 Games 1-4: 26.8 ppg
2022 Games 5-17: 18.2 ppg
2023 Games 1-4: 30 ppg
2023 Games 5-17: ??@JunksRadio pic.twitter.com/QJV9d0sSFU
#HTTC pic.twitter.com/NQBmiBKtfH— Tae & Todd Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) October 1, 2023
Phidarian Mathis and Efe Obada are eligible to come off I-R this week. Could be huge boosts to the D-line rotation.— Disco (@discoque5) October 2, 2023
.@youngchase907 is still 12 years old deep down. pic.twitter.com/qLTnCITgAX— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 2, 2023
.@Commanders @Sam7Howell QB; Sam Howell bounced back v @Eagles He had to take his hits and his attacks but was unflappable. Classic drive to tie game on final play. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/vJ38uyRRT9— Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) October 2, 2023
Top five PFF ratings for Commanders vs Eagles (Offense)— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) October 2, 2023
Dyami Brown - 74.8
Sam Howell - 74.0
Terry McLaurin - 73.7
Charles Leno - 71.4
Curtis Samuel - 71.0
Dyami is starting to look like a pro. https://t.co/9ebtPnj6CC— Marshall (@MarshW_7) October 2, 2023
Coming to the defense of Ron Rivera for bypassing that 2-point conversion is... Peyton Manning.pic.twitter.com/kPcwUBcd1S— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 2, 2023
Here is the full quote from Oct. 18, 2020, after a failed two-point attempt in a 20-19 loss to the Giants. (Similar but not identical situations, but interesting none the less). pic.twitter.com/hOUQvPNbei— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 2, 2023
Chicago visits Washington on Thursday night. https://t.co/raHCdJjc5y— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) October 2, 2023
What could the future look like for the Bears? pic.twitter.com/h9YC6zgw2o— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 1, 2023
Rivera on Justin Fields: "Last year he gave us hell... We can't allow that to happen."— John Keim (@john_keim) October 2, 2023
% of drives ending in a punt or turnover— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 2, 2023
29% - San Francisco 49ers
31% - Seattle Seahawks
33% - Buffalo Bills
36% - Dallas Cowboys
38% - Miami Dolphins
40% - Philadelphia Eagles
42% - Los Angeles Rams
46% - Arizona Cardinals
47% - Kansas City Chiefs
47% - Houston Texans
48% -…
#Bills CB Tre’Davious White suffered a torn Achilles. Where does Buffalo turn for depth?— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) October 2, 2023
Some veteran CBs who have had workouts around the #NFL include William Jackson, Jason Verrett and Breon Borders.
More from @caplannfl: https://t.co/8IWIwh87m6
pic.twitter.com/PPYC2xw8RE
What is Rodney Harrison doing? In that role, on the field doing an interview? This isn’t it, man. pic.twitter.com/nAgrozgHnb— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 2, 2023
#Jets HC Robert Saleh implied that Rodney Harrison reached out this morning and handled everything after his comments last night about Zach Wilson.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 2, 2023
"Rodney is a good man. ... He handled it exactly how it's supposed to."
Saleh also went on to explain, "Fair or unfair, this is… pic.twitter.com/BWPjObZo8f
The Taylor Swift impact: Viewership among teen girls (age 12-17) spiked 53% from the season-to-date average of the first three weeks of SNF, while the audience among women aged 18-24 was up 24%, and women 35+ increased 34%, per Nielsen.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 2, 2023
The combined growth led to an approximate… https://t.co/usj0bev2Ah
