Commanders Pressers: Ron Rivera and Sam Howell talk about today’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles

Ron Rivera was asked about today’s 38-31 loss to the Eagles which drops them to 3-5 for the season. Washington made some changes to the offensive line due to Saahdiq Charles’ injury and poor play. Chris Paul replaced Charles, and Tyler Larsen replaced Nick Gates, and Washington only gave up 1 sack. a critical one on a 4th down play in the 4th quarter.

Rivera was questioned about two plays that were incomplete passes. DeVonta Smith caught a pass on 4th down that the entire Commanders sideline thought was incomplete. Rivera claims he didn’t see the play and nobody told him it was incomplete before the Eagles hurried up and ran a play. The Eagles scored on that drive, and this was a killer mistake from Washington.

He was also asked about Jahan Dotson’s incompletion that a lot of people think the refs messed up. Head ref Carl Cheffers mic was not working and it originally looked like Washington got the 1st down, but the game was stopped during the confusion due to an injury to Eagles CB Darius Slay. This play wasn’t under two minutes, so New York shouldn’t have called to change the play, but Rivera claims that’s what happened. The refs then said it was ruled incomplete, and Rivera challenged it and lost. Washington turned the ball over on downs the next play(Reddick sack).

Ron Rivera

Hear from Coach Rivera, QB Sam Howell and more in Postgame LIVE https://t.co/zFLLg6GYeV — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 29, 2023

(Rivera starts speaking at 14:24)

Jahan Dotson incomplete catch challenge:

Rivera on the Dotson play that was ruled incompletion pic.twitter.com/IVaW8kTpsL — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 29, 2023

Ron Rivera on the ruling that the pass to Jahan Dotson with 2:21 left was incomplete: "They told me New York decided it was an incompletion." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 29, 2023

Ron Rivera says the Jahan Dotson incompletion, originally ruled a catch, was overturned by the replay crew in NY. Thought if the process took that long, it couldn't be reversed. Alas... — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 29, 2023

Trade deadline:

Ron Rivera on the trade deadline: "I'm not going to answer any questions on personnel." — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 29, 2023

Not challenging DeVonta Smith’s 4th down catch:

Ron Rivera never saw the replay of DeVonta Smiths 4th down catch, and that’s why he didn’t challenge pic.twitter.com/jigmtPlBuE — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 29, 2023

Frustration:

Rivera frustrated. Knows they need to play consistent football and it’s not happening. pic.twitter.com/pTj0J3hbe0 — George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) October 29, 2023

Sam Howell

(Howell starts speaking at 48:06)

Today’s performance:

Sam Howell on the protection and his take on his performance today pic.twitter.com/rlKG8uIrFb — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 29, 2023

Howell says he wasn’t at his best when he needed to be. Kid played well but one bad throw is enough. pic.twitter.com/2mFFY7kQdw — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 29, 2023

Keeping the Eagles’ defense off-balance:

Sam Howell said the offense did a lot of things to keep the Eagles defense off-balance. — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) October 29, 2023

Let the game slip away:

Howell on playing the Eagles tight both times this year, but come up empty pic.twitter.com/HD3PFsR7AN — George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) October 29, 2023

Sam Howell: “we’re right there. But at the end of the day we let another one slip away from us.” — John Keim (@john_keim) October 29, 2023

Eric Bieniemy:

Sam Howell: I thought EB called a great game — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) October 29, 2023

Terry McLaurin’s drops:

Howell on McLaurin drops - I got to make his job easier. Terry’s a great player pic.twitter.com/ejzYef6ROU — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 29, 2023

Sam Howell on the late drops: “I told (McLaurin) that o have to give him a better chance. … I’ve got to make his job easier.” — John Keim (@john_keim) October 29, 2023

Terry McLaurin

Commanders team captain Terry McLaurin talked after today's loss.



A variety of topics including the evaluation of the team and the looming trade deadline.



Terry said, "whoever is here next week, we'll find a way to come back better." pic.twitter.com/VAVYqefnPz — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 29, 2023

Antonio Gibson

The Washington Commanders are close.



But you are what your record says you are.



I asked Antonio Gibson where this team is at right now.



He told me, "not where we need to be...we got the pieces, we just have to find a way to put it all together." pic.twitter.com/Bj9T7lxWPR — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 29, 2023

Kendall Fuller

Kendall Fuller on the turnovers and the blown coverage TD pic.twitter.com/U2nSDgHfym — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 29, 2023

Benjamin St-Juste

St-Juste in the locker room pic.twitter.com/RD20EfVZ7u — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 29, 2023

Montez Sweat

Trade deadline:

Montez Sweat on if tough focusing amid trade buzz: "It's in the air (but) not necessarily, though. I just lean on my brothers, play for the guys next to me."



Says his agent keeps him updated to remain ahead of the curve. "Anything can happen, but I can only control what I can." — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 29, 2023

Chase Young

Jonathan Allen

Commanders team captain Jonathan Allen spoke after the game.



Allen said, "there were definitely improvements, but as a defense we gave up 38 points. Not good enough to win." pic.twitter.com/0WH4Yw54NU — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 29, 2023

Daron Payne