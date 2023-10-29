WATCH: Jalen Hurts fumbles as the Eagles tush push gets denied by the Washington Commanders at the goal line

The Philadelphia Eagles were at the 1-yard line after pass interference was called on Benjamin St-Juste who was covering AJ Brown. Philly immediately tried to run the tush push to get a score and tie up the game. That didn’t happen, and QB Jalen Hurts fumbled the ball with Kendall Fuller recovering it. The Eagles were successful on their last 14 QB sneaks and the Washington Commanders ended that streak today.

COMMANDERS FORCED A FUMBLE ON THE TUSH PUSH!



TURNOVER!#HTTC pic.twitter.com/3fydA5CO77 — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 29, 2023