 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

WATCH: Jalen Hurts fumbles as the Eagles tush push gets denied by the Washington Commanders at the goal line

Stopped it

By Scott Jennings
/ new
Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Commanders Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles were at the 1-yard line after pass interference was called on Benjamin St-Juste who was covering AJ Brown. Philly immediately tried to run the tush push to get a score and tie up the game. That didn’t happen, and QB Jalen Hurts fumbled the ball with Kendall Fuller recovering it. The Eagles were successful on their last 14 QB sneaks and the Washington Commanders ended that streak today.

In This Stream

Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles: Everything you need to know for the Week 8 game

View all 20 stories

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...