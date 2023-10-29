 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Washington Commanders let the Philadelphia Eagles come back; lose 38-31

They blew it

By Scott Jennings
Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Commanders Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles got the ball first and were at the 1-yard line after pass interference was called on Benjamin St-Juste who was covering AJ Brown. Philly immediately tried to run the tush push to get a score and tie up the game. That didn’t happen, and QB Jalen Hurts fumbled the ball with Kendall Fuller recovering it. The Eagles were successful on their last 14 QB sneaks and the Washington Commanders ended that streak today.

The Washington Commanders let the Eagles tie the game up after Ron Rivera failed to challenge a 4th down pass to Devonta Smith. The offense responded with a 17-play drive that ended with Sam Howell throwing his third touchdown pass of the day, this time hitting Logan Thomas for a 7-yard score.

The Eagles came back, and Washington’s busted coverage allowed WR DeVonta Smith to run free and score a touchdown. Three plays later Sam Howell was intercepted by Reed Blankenship. The Eagles took advantage and scored two plays later on an 8-yard pass to WR Julio Jones.

The Washington Commanders turned the ball over on downs on their next two drives, and failed to come back in a game where they were up going into the 2nd half. Washington gave the Eagles the ball at their 16 yard line after Sam Howell was sacked and fumbled the ball. Philadelphia scored three plays later when D’Andre Swift bounced outside when they were lined up for the tush push to get the first down. Washington was able to get the game within one score with a beautiful pass from Sam Howell to Jamison Crowder who dove for his first score of the season.

The Washington Commanders lose to the Philadelphia Eagles 38-31, and they fall to 3-5 for the season. Ron Rivera made some bad decisions in this game, and he has been firmly on the hot seat for weeks. The NFL’s trade deadline is on Tuesday at 4pm and there are several players like Chase Young and Montez Sweat that teams are calling about. They have reportedly received a 3rd round pick offer from the Atlanta Falcons for Sweat, but they are looking for a 2nd round pick or more for either DE.

3rd Quarter

Eagles injuries:

Defensive penalties:

Eagles tush push fails/Jalen Hurts fumbles:

Jahan Dotson:

3rd down stop:

4th down conversion:

Rivera fails to challenge the catch:

AJ Brown TD:

4th Quarter

Curtis Samuel injury:

Eagles penalty:

Sam Howell scrambles for the 1st down:

Logan Thomas TD:

DeVonta Smith TD on a blown coverage:

Sam Howell interception:

Julio Jones TD:

Curtis Samuel ruled out:

Antonio Gibson:

Terry McLaurin drops:

Defense stops the Eagles:

Refs mic not working during a challenge:

Rivera loses the challenge:

4th down fail:

Eagles tush push TD:

Jamison Crowder TD:

Onside kick recovered by the Eagles:

