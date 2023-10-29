The Washington Commanders let the Philadelphia Eagles come back; lose 38-31

The Philadelphia Eagles got the ball first and were at the 1-yard line after pass interference was called on Benjamin St-Juste who was covering AJ Brown. Philly immediately tried to run the tush push to get a score and tie up the game. That didn’t happen, and QB Jalen Hurts fumbled the ball with Kendall Fuller recovering it. The Eagles were successful on their last 14 QB sneaks and the Washington Commanders ended that streak today.

The Washington Commanders let the Eagles tie the game up after Ron Rivera failed to challenge a 4th down pass to Devonta Smith. The offense responded with a 17-play drive that ended with Sam Howell throwing his third touchdown pass of the day, this time hitting Logan Thomas for a 7-yard score.

The Eagles came back, and Washington’s busted coverage allowed WR DeVonta Smith to run free and score a touchdown. Three plays later Sam Howell was intercepted by Reed Blankenship. The Eagles took advantage and scored two plays later on an 8-yard pass to WR Julio Jones.

The Washington Commanders turned the ball over on downs on their next two drives, and failed to come back in a game where they were up going into the 2nd half. Washington gave the Eagles the ball at their 16 yard line after Sam Howell was sacked and fumbled the ball. Philadelphia scored three plays later when D’Andre Swift bounced outside when they were lined up for the tush push to get the first down. Washington was able to get the game within one score with a beautiful pass from Sam Howell to Jamison Crowder who dove for his first score of the season.

The Washington Commanders lose to the Philadelphia Eagles 38-31, and they fall to 3-5 for the season. Ron Rivera made some bad decisions in this game, and he has been firmly on the hot seat for weeks. The NFL’s trade deadline is on Tuesday at 4pm and there are several players like Chase Young and Montez Sweat that teams are calling about. They have reportedly received a 3rd round pick offer from the Atlanta Falcons for Sweat, but they are looking for a 2nd round pick or more for either DE.

3rd Quarter

Eagles injuries:

Injury Update: TE Grant Calcaterra has been ruled out. https://t.co/5EpNJ1wsT2 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 29, 2023

Defensive penalties:

Commanders screwed by refs on the PI call but football gods make it even with the fumble on the tush push at the goal line. Wow. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 29, 2023

Eagles tush push fails/Jalen Hurts fumbles:

COMMANDERS FORCED A FUMBLE ON THE TUSH PUSH!



TURNOVER!#HTTC pic.twitter.com/3fydA5CO77 — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 29, 2023

Hurts never received the snap on the fumble. That’s a huge turnover for Washington. BTW….that was a terrible sequence of calls on St-Juste. #httc #NFL — Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) October 29, 2023

Jahan Dotson:

UPDATE: Jahan Dotson 7-of-7 for 99 yards and a TD.https://t.co/A5jJvcX4Po — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 29, 2023

3rd down stop:

Good D on the 3rd down. AJ Brown curiously not out there. Back out there for 4th down — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 29, 2023

4th down conversion:

Eagles convert the 4th down, and the Commanders pass rush just haven't been able to get to Hurts enough today.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/Bx4FvEeENi — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 29, 2023

Rivera fails to challenge the catch:

As many have pointed out, that 4th down catch should have been challenged by Rivera and it would have been over-turned.



Too slow and the Eagles stay on the field to march down for a TD.



Poor coaching costs Washington dearly there. pic.twitter.com/LdbHZffB1B — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 29, 2023

Looking at the replay again: The entire sideline was yelling/gesturing no catch. It's a 4th down play. Man. — John Keim (@john_keim) October 29, 2023

If the Commanders don't win, not challenging that play is going to be a really hard thing to explain away. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 29, 2023

AJ Brown TD:

4th Quarter

Curtis Samuel injury:

Injury update: WR Curtis Samuel (toe) is questionable to return — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 29, 2023

Eagles penalty:

Just a little bit offsides. pic.twitter.com/U2S9Yfo3Jv — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 29, 2023

Sam Howell scrambles for the 1st down:

Howell scrambles for the first down and the Commanders are in the first-and-goal territory now.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/Lu4FcqwHrf — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 29, 2023

Logan Thomas TD:

DeVonta Smith TD on a blown coverage:

Danny Johnson was aligned over DeVonta Smith in the slot before the snap, but hung back as Smith just blew by him. Commanders had a single high safety. Was wiiiiiiide open. Hooboy. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 29, 2023

Sam Howell interception:

Howell's first bad pass of the day is intercepted and the Eagles have the ball in the redzone.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/LoksTc3TCI — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 29, 2023

Julio Jones TD:

Curtis Samuel ruled out:

Curtis Samuel (toe) ruled out — John Keim (@john_keim) October 29, 2023

Antonio Gibson:

Terry McLaurin drops:

Wow. That's rare. Back-to-back drops by Terry McLaurin. Very unlike him. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 29, 2023

Terry McLaurin slipped (it looked like) and couldn't make the catch. That's a dagger. On 3rd/8 with 4 + left.



Then #Commanders use TO # 1 and finally a bad throw on 4th/8 that McLaurin couldn't scoop up.



Turnover on downs...#Eagles ball with 4:13 left. — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) October 29, 2023

Defense stops the Eagles:

Big stop by the Commanders to force a punt. Commanders have a chance to tie the score with 3:18 left to play and two timeouts — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 29, 2023

Refs mic not working during a challenge:

This is a joke. The refs microphone isnt working so nobody knows whats happening in a vital part of Commanders Eagles. Not sure if this is FedEx sucking or the NFL equipment but this is inexcusable. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 29, 2023

Rivera loses the challenge:

Here's another angle.



Again; absolutely nothing conclusive for me. pic.twitter.com/6LyJweSX1F — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 29, 2023

Just to clarify;



That play was ruled a catch on the field.



Darius Slay went down injured.



While he was leaving the field, without a review, the ruling was changed to incomplete. (Before 2 min warning, so no automatic booth reviews?).



None of that makes sense. Dodgy. — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 29, 2023

4th down fail:

There goes that...Haason Reddick blow torches Andrew Wylie for the #Eagles first sack of the game and the #Commanders are about to be (3-5). — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) October 29, 2023

Eagles tush push TD:

Jamison Crowder TD:

TOUCHDOWN



...is there life in this game?! Howell finds Crowder with an insane throw late in the game.



1:01 left on the clock and Washington trails by 7.#HTTC | @Sam7Howell pic.twitter.com/c21WDE89xE — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 29, 2023

Onside kick recovered by the Eagles: