The Washington Commanders are beating the Philadelphia Eagles 17-10 at halftime

The Washington Commanders scored the first touchdown of the game! After both teams punted on their first drives, Washington got the ball at their 38 yard line. A big, 29-yard run from Brian Robinson set the tone. Sam Howell hit Terry McLaurin on the next play for the touchdown. McLaurin’s usual son Darius Slay wasn’t covering him, so he adopted James Bradberry for the day.

The Washington Commanders were up 7-3 on their third possession of the game. Sam Howell was cooking, hitting Terry McLaurin, Logan Thomas, and Brian Robinson. He was hit as he attempted a bomb to Byron Pringle, but overthrew him. Antonio Gibson got involved and pushed the ball into the red zone. A terrible penalty on Logan Thomas for a low block moved them back 15 yards. Curtis Samuel got 9 of those yards back, then Sam Howell hit Jahan Dotson for a 21-yard touchdown!

1st Quarter

Coin toss:

#Eagles win the toss and defer. #Commanders will get the football first. Here we go — George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) October 29, 2023

EB changing it up:

Breaking: The Commanders did not open their drive with a run in shotgun. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 29, 2023

New offensive line:

As expected, Tyler Larsen is starting at center and Chris Paul is starting at LG for the Commanders. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 29, 2023

1st down:

Commanders pick up first down on game's first series. Good signs. Quick passes. Running from under center. Looks different than last week for sure — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 29, 2023

3rd down fail:

Commanders punting after Howell's pass to Samuel is a yard behind the line of scrimmage. In other news, Tress Way is still very good at punting. Eagles starting at their own 9 — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 29, 2023

Dyami Brown:

Decent first drive for Washington, especially after the first half last week. Got the ball out of Howell's hand with quick hitters even though not super efficient.



Lot of snaps for Dyami Brown. Reverse didn't work but wonder if they're setting him up to go vertical later. — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) October 29, 2023

Tress Way:

Tress Way -- still good at punting. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 29, 2023

Jamin Davis gets the green dot:

Commanders to go 4-2-5 on defense.



Jamin Davis with the green dot. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 29, 2023

Commanders' defense opens with 3 LBs: Jamin Davis (green dot), David Mayo and Khaleke Hudson. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 29, 2023

Darrell Green honored?:

Darrell Green honored . . . during a timeout. At a game when Eagles crowd is heavy majority. Team needed to rethink timing of this. — Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) October 29, 2023

Danny Johnson over Emmanuel Forbes:

Commanders go to nickel and it's Danny Johnson who comes in, not Emmanuel Forbes. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 29, 2023

Percy Butler:

Percy Butler with a nice PBU on 3rd down to force the Eagles Punt.



Good play.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/PDfsLxh5hb — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 29, 2023

Big Brian Robinson run:

Big gain on the ground from Brian Robinson!@BrianR_4 moves the chains with a 29 yard pickup.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/Knt89nkRxe — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 29, 2023

Chris Paul had a big block on that run by Brian Robinson Jr. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 29, 2023

Terry McLaurin TD:

TOUCHDOWN!



Howell with a rocket to McLaurin in the endzone and the Commanders strike first!



Scary Terry always gets it done on Halloween.#HTTC | @TheTerry_25 pic.twitter.com/tuub6g9fsC — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 29, 2023

Terry McLaurin giving his QB Sam Howell props for the good pass that found him in the endzone.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/6GQhfUy0zN — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 29, 2023

Terry leap:

Ricky Stromberg injury:

Injury timeout here and it doesnt seem great. Ricky Stromberg helped off with trainers and other players helping him walk. No weight on right leg. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 29, 2023

Ricky Stromberg is being carted back to the locker room. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 29, 2023

Jalen Hurts miss:

Deep shot was open. Hurts missed it. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 29, 2023

Ricky Stromberg quickly ruled out with a knee injury:

Injury update: C Ricky Stromberg (knee) is out — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 29, 2023

Kendall Fuller:

Great tackle by Kendall Fuller. That's why he is so good. That's a tough play to make. #HTTC — Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) October 29, 2023

Eagles field goal:

Nice stop by Commanders defense. Fuller fought through a blocker to take down Swift on third down. Eagles hit a 51-yard field goal to make the score 7-3 after an 11-play, 42-yard drive — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 29, 2023

Logan Thomas leap:

Sam Howell hit/just misses Byron Pringle:

SO CLOSE.



Howell and Pringle almost had this deep shot, but Pringle just couldn't get there. pic.twitter.com/zb7plwLifu — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 29, 2023

2nd Quarter

Sam Howell —-> Logan Thomas:

This is a dart from Howell to find Logan Thomas in traffic.



Howell is playing with confidence today. This playbook from Bieniemy is playing to Howell's strengths so far.



Great signs.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/AhqVgJV5JP — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 29, 2023

Terrible penalty call on Logan Thomas:

Logan Thomas (#82, at the bottom of the screen) called for an illegal low block on this play, negating a first down run from the Commanders.



Awful call. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/gVLcW6uM7g — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 29, 2023

Jahan Dotson TD:

TOUCHDOWN



2nd and 16? No problem!



Jahan Dotson with a gorgeous route and Sam Howell with a perfect pass to find him for six.



Commanders are rolling early!#HTTC | @JahanDotson pic.twitter.com/tgxwcUU62U — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 29, 2023

Sam Howell:

Is this good?



Sam Howell is pic.twitter.com/UzuLmXnFAa — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 29, 2023

Benjamin St-Juste vs AJ Brown:

You can tell St Juste is trying to be very physical w AJ Brown but it might just not matter. Brown is so good — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 29, 2023

Emmanuel Forbes vs AJ Brown:

Hurts looked at the line and saw Forbes 1v1 with AJ Brown and immediately went that way. Hurts was never going anywhere else. Eagles convert on 3rd & 11. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 29, 2023

Kam Curl forces a goal line fumble:

FUMBLE



Kam Curl comes down and forces the fumble, and the defense recovers it!



Washington ball!#HTTC pic.twitter.com/qf3qWeTZ51 — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 29, 2023

Jamison Crowder:

Jamison Crowder showing he's not just here to field punts.



It's 2023! How is this happening!#HTTC pic.twitter.com/GeKAbhwmv7 — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 29, 2023

Sam Howell —-> Jahan Dotson:

This is one of the best throws i've seen Sam Howell make in the NFL.



What a laser on 3rd down.#HTTC | @Sam7Howell pic.twitter.com/g5rceTguQ0 — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 29, 2023

Fourth down fail:

Commanders go for it on 4th down and the throw is incomplete.



This is the first offensive playcall of this game I haven't loved. pic.twitter.com/7fNZbius9I — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 29, 2023

You go empty on fourth and 1? — John Keim (@john_keim) October 29, 2023

Wow, Curtis Samuel was running wide open on a complete bust by the Eagles defense on that 4th down play ... I dont blame Sam for trusting Terry 1on1, but thats a big miss there — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) October 29, 2023

Montez Sweat:

Sua Opeta is hurt. Trainers coming out.https://t.co/rZjj4pVaeH — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 29, 2023

Missed tackles:

This'll get overshadowed by the awesome AJ Brown catch, but when Philadelphia had to burn its final timeout early in the drive, Washington couldn't get Eagles pass-catchers down in bounds to run the clock. St-Juste had a bad missed tackle vs. Gainwell. All adds up. — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) October 29, 2023

AJ Brown TD:

False start on the 56-yard FG attempt:

Well done clock management and game management from Commanders to get this FG attempt in. False start a killer though. Let's see the leg Joey — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 29, 2023

Chris Paul flagged for false start on a field goal. Now a 61-yard attempt for Joey Slye. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 29, 2023

Joey Slye hits a 61-yard FG!:

