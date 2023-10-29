The Washington Commanders are beating the Philadelphia Eagles 17-10 at halftime

The Washington Commanders scored the first touchdown of the game! After both teams punted on their first drives, Washington got the ball at their 38 yard line. A big, 29-yard run from Brian Robinson set the tone. Sam Howell hit Terry McLaurin on the next play for the touchdown. McLaurin’s usual son Darius Slay wasn’t covering him, so he adopted James Bradberry for the day.
The Washington Commanders were up 7-3 on their third possession of the game. Sam Howell was cooking, hitting Terry McLaurin, Logan Thomas, and Brian Robinson. He was hit as he attempted a bomb to Byron Pringle, but overthrew him. Antonio Gibson got involved and pushed the ball into the red zone. A terrible penalty on Logan Thomas for a low block moved them back 15 yards. Curtis Samuel got 9 of those yards back, then Sam Howell hit Jahan Dotson for a 21-yard touchdown!
1st Quarter
Coin toss:
#Eagles win the toss and defer. #Commanders will get the football first.
EB changing it up:
The Commanders did not open their drive with a run in shotgun.
New offensive line:
Tyler Larsen is starting at center and Chris Paul is starting at LG for the Commanders.
1st down:
Commanders pick up first down on game's first series. Good signs. Quick passes. Running from under center. Looks different than last week for sure
3rd down fail:
Commanders punting after Howell's pass to Samuel is a yard behind the line of scrimmage. In other news, Tress Way is still very good at punting. Eagles starting at their own 9
Dyami Brown:
Decent first drive for Washington, especially after the first half last week. Got the ball out of Howell's hand with quick hitters even though not super efficient.

Lot of snaps for Dyami Brown. Reverse didn't work but wonder if they're setting him up to go vertical later.
Lot of snaps for Dyami Brown. Reverse didn't work but wonder if they're setting him up to go vertical later.
Tress Way:
Tress Way -- still good at punting.
Jamin Davis gets the green dot:
Commanders to go 4-2-5 on defense.

Jamin Davis with the green dot.
Jamin Davis with the green dot.
Commanders' defense opens with 3 LBs: Jamin Davis (green dot), David Mayo and Khaleke Hudson.
Darrell Green honored?:
Darrell Green honored . . . during a timeout. At a game when Eagles crowd is heavy majority. Team needed to rethink timing of this.
Danny Johnson over Emmanuel Forbes:
Commanders go to nickel and it's Danny Johnson who comes in, not Emmanuel Forbes.
Percy Butler:
Percy Butler with a nice PBU on 3rd down to force the Eagles Punt.

Good play.
Good play.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/PDfsLxh5hb
Big Brian Robinson run:
Big gain on the ground from Brian Robinson!

Brian Robinson moves the chains with a 29 yard pickup.
Chris Paul had a big block on that run by Brian Robinson Jr.
Terry McLaurin TD:
TOUCHDOWN!— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 29, 2023
Howell with a rocket to McLaurin in the endzone and the Commanders strike first!
Scary Terry always gets it done on Halloween.#HTTC | @TheTerry_25 pic.twitter.com/tuub6g9fsC
Howell to McLaurin for SIX.
: #PHIvsWAS on FOX
: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/Quwvdzpx7G pic.twitter.com/NHlnvMfoyk
Terry McLaurin giving his QB Sam Howell props for the good pass that found him in the endzone.
Terry leap:
Terry McLaurin with the LEAP
Ricky Stromberg injury:
Injury timeout here and it doesnt seem great. Ricky Stromberg helped off with trainers and other players helping him walk. No weight on right leg.
Ricky Stromberg is being carted back to the locker room.
Jalen Hurts miss:
Deep shot was open. Hurts missed it.
Ricky Stromberg quickly ruled out with a knee injury:
Injury update: C Ricky Stromberg (knee) is out
Kendall Fuller:
Great tackle by Kendall Fuller. That's why he is so good. That's a tough play to make.
Eagles field goal:
Nice stop by Commanders defense. Fuller fought through a blocker to take down Swift on third down. Eagles hit a 51-yard field goal to make the score 7-3 after an 11-play, 42-yard drive
Logan Thomas leap:
LOGAN LEAP
#PHIvsWAS: FOX pic.twitter.com/CmKbqCUEAt
Sam Howell hit/just misses Byron Pringle:
SO CLOSE.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 29, 2023
Howell and Pringle almost had this deep shot, but Pringle just couldn't get there. pic.twitter.com/zb7plwLifu
2nd Quarter
Sam Howell —-> Logan Thomas:
This is a dart from Howell to find Logan Thomas in traffic.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 29, 2023
Howell is playing with confidence today. This playbook from Bieniemy is playing to Howell's strengths so far.
Great signs.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/AhqVgJV5JP
Terrible penalty call on Logan Thomas:
Logan Thomas (#82, at the bottom of the screen) called for an illegal low block on this play, negating a first down run from the Commanders.

Awful call.
Awful call. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/gVLcW6uM7g
Jahan Dotson TD:
TOUCHDOWN— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 29, 2023
2nd and 16? No problem!
Jahan Dotson with a gorgeous route and Sam Howell with a perfect pass to find him for six.
Commanders are rolling early!#HTTC | @JahanDotson pic.twitter.com/tgxwcUU62U
SAM. HAN. TOUCHDOWN.
#PHIvsWAS: FOX pic.twitter.com/YfvWIxHyTP
Jahan Dotson
this is fun
Sam Howell:
Is this good?

Sam Howell is
Sam Howell is pic.twitter.com/UzuLmXnFAa
Benjamin St-Juste vs AJ Brown:
You can tell St Juste is trying to be very physical w AJ Brown but it might just not matter. Brown is so good
Emmanuel Forbes vs AJ Brown:
Hurts looked at the line and saw Forbes 1v1 with AJ Brown and immediately went that way. Hurts was never going anywhere else. Eagles convert on 3rd & 11.
Kam Curl forces a goal line fumble:
FUMBLE— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 29, 2023
Kam Curl comes down and forces the fumble, and the defense recovers it!
Washington ball!#HTTC pic.twitter.com/qf3qWeTZ51
WELCOME BACK, PHIL!
#PHIvsWAS: FOX pic.twitter.com/gppaN3v9i5
Jamison Crowder:
Jamison Crowder showing he's not just here to field punts.

It's 2023! How is this happening!
It's 2023! How is this happening!#HTTC pic.twitter.com/GeKAbhwmv7
Sam Howell —-> Jahan Dotson:
This is one of the best throws i've seen Sam Howell make in the NFL.

What a laser on 3rd down.
What a laser on 3rd down.#HTTC | @Sam7Howell pic.twitter.com/g5rceTguQ0
Fourth down fail:
Commanders go for it on 4th down and the throw is incomplete.

This is the first offensive playcall of this game I haven't loved.
This is the first offensive playcall of this game I haven't loved. pic.twitter.com/7fNZbius9I
You go empty on fourth and 1?
Wow, Curtis Samuel was running wide open on a complete bust by the Eagles defense on that 4th down play ... I dont blame Sam for trusting Terry 1on1, but thats a big miss there
Montez Sweat:
Sua Opeta is hurt. Trainers coming out.
Missed tackles:
This'll get overshadowed by the awesome AJ Brown catch, but when Philadelphia had to burn its final timeout early in the drive, Washington couldn't get Eagles pass-catchers down in bounds to run the clock. St-Juste had a bad missed tackle vs. Gainwell. All adds up.
AJ Brown TD:
AJ BROWN CONTINUES TO AMAZE.
: #PHIvsWAS on FOX
: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/Quwvdzpx7G pic.twitter.com/sBds7uLXan
False start on the 56-yard FG attempt:
Well done clock management and game management from Commanders to get this FG attempt in. False start a killer though. Let's see the leg Joey
Chris Paul flagged for false start on a field goal. Now a 61-yard attempt for Joey Slye.
Joey Slye hits a 61-yard FG!:
Joey Slye's 61-YARD field goal is GOOD.
: #PHIvsWAS on FOX
: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/Quwvdzpx7G pic.twitter.com/IN450ia8zn
1st half stats:
That was undoubtedly the best first half Washington has had all season. 270 yards of offense, 3-of-5 on third down, 8.2 yards per play. Sam Howell is 24-of-26 for 226 yards and two TDs.

Leading receiver: Jahan Dotson with five catches on five targets for 73 yards and a TD
Leading receiver: Jahan Dotson with five catches on five targets for 73 yards and a TD
