The Washington Commanders are beating the Philadelphia Eagles 17-10 at halftime

Just like everybody predicted

By Scott Jennings
Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Commanders Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders scored the first touchdown of the game! After both teams punted on their first drives, Washington got the ball at their 38 yard line. A big, 29-yard run from Brian Robinson set the tone. Sam Howell hit Terry McLaurin on the next play for the touchdown. McLaurin’s usual son Darius Slay wasn’t covering him, so he adopted James Bradberry for the day.

The Washington Commanders were up 7-3 on their third possession of the game. Sam Howell was cooking, hitting Terry McLaurin, Logan Thomas, and Brian Robinson. He was hit as he attempted a bomb to Byron Pringle, but overthrew him. Antonio Gibson got involved and pushed the ball into the red zone. A terrible penalty on Logan Thomas for a low block moved them back 15 yards. Curtis Samuel got 9 of those yards back, then Sam Howell hit Jahan Dotson for a 21-yard touchdown!

1st Quarter

Coin toss:

EB changing it up:

New offensive line:

1st down:

3rd down fail:

Dyami Brown:

Tress Way:

Jamin Davis gets the green dot:

Darrell Green honored?:

Danny Johnson over Emmanuel Forbes:

Percy Butler:

Big Brian Robinson run:

Terry McLaurin TD:

Terry leap:

Ricky Stromberg injury:

Jalen Hurts miss:

Ricky Stromberg quickly ruled out with a knee injury:

Kendall Fuller:

Eagles field goal:

Logan Thomas leap:

Sam Howell hit/just misses Byron Pringle:

2nd Quarter

Sam Howell —-> Logan Thomas:

Terrible penalty call on Logan Thomas:

Jahan Dotson TD:

Sam Howell:

Benjamin St-Juste vs AJ Brown:

Emmanuel Forbes vs AJ Brown:

Kam Curl forces a goal line fumble:

Jamison Crowder:

Sam Howell —-> Jahan Dotson:

Fourth down fail:

Montez Sweat:

Missed tackles:

AJ Brown TD:

False start on the 56-yard FG attempt:

Joey Slye hits a 61-yard FG!:

1st half stats:

