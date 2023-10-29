Commanders Trade Rumors: Jay Glazer says Washington will trade one of Chase Young, Montez Sweat, Jonathan Allen

Jay Glazer went over some rumors that are going around before the NFL’s trade deadline on Tuesday. He said Washington is getting calls about Chase Young, Montez Sweat, and Jonathan Allen, and Washington would be moving one of those players this week. He also said that the Bears don’t have a deal for Young, and he doesn’t see that happening.

“So Washington, they have three defensive linemen. Jonathan Allen came out this past week and said he wants out of Washington, pretty much. There is rumors out there that the Chicago Bears have a deal for Chase Young. That is not true. I don’t even think that one’s going to happen. But I will tell you this, there’s a lot of teams that call Washington for all three of those players. At least one of those d-linemen will get moved this week, and they’re looking for Chase Young for a 2 plus, let’s say maybe a 3 plus, something along those lines. Because of his injuries. So somebody’s going to get one of those players this week.