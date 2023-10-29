Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles 4th Quarter

The Washington Commanders are now 3-4 after losing to the New York Giants. Next up is a division road trip to New Jersey to take on the New York Giants. Washington opened as 6 1/2-point home underdogs, and that line has jumped half a point in the Eagles’ favor. The Over/Under has dropped 1 1⁄2 points down to 43 1/2.
Injury Report
Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles (6-1) @ Washington Commanders (3-4)
Date/Time: October 29th, 2023, 1 p.m. ET
Location: FedEx Field | Landover, MD
TV: FOX
Chris Meyers (play-by-play)
Mark Schlereth (analyst)
Kristina Pink (sideline)
(via 506sports)
RADIO: Big 100(iHeart Radio)
Julie Donaldson (host)
Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
London Fletcher (analyst)
Sirius XM NFL
Philadelphia: Sirius 119, XM/SXM 392, Internet 825
Washington: Sirius 98, XM/SXM 233, Internet 831
DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Washington +7, 43 1/2 O/U
Eagles -340
Commanders +270
Prediction: Philadelphia 31 - Washington 24
Enemy Blog: Bleeding Green Nation
