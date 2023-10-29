Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles 3rd Quarter

The Washington Commanders are now 3-4 after losing to the New York Giants. Next up is a division road trip to New Jersey to take on the New York Giants. Washington opened as 6 1/2-point home underdogs, and that line has jumped half a point in the Eagles’ favor. The Over/Under has dropped 1 1⁄ 2 points down to 43 1/2.

Injury Report

Commanders vs Eagles Friday Injury Report: Two players ruled out#HTTC https://t.co/MGSekjh9QU — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) October 27, 2023

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles (6-1) @ Washington Commanders (3-4)

Date/Time: October 29th, 2023, 1 p.m. ET

Location: FedEx Field | Landover, MD

TV: FOX

Chris Meyers (play-by-play)

Mark Schlereth (analyst)

Kristina Pink (sideline)

(via 506sports)

RADIO: Big 100(iHeart Radio)

Washington Radio Network

Julie Donaldson (host)

Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)

London Fletcher (analyst)

Sirius XM NFL

Philadelphia: Sirius 119, XM/SXM 392, Internet 825

Washington: Sirius 98, XM/SXM 233, Internet 831

Live Streaming: NFL+, fuboTV

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Washington +7, 43 1/2 O/U

Eagles -340

Commanders +270

Prediction: Philadelphia 31 - Washington 24

Enemy Blog: Bleeding Green Nation

