Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles Inactives

The Washington Commanders released their final injury report for today’s game on Friday and only WR Curtis Samuel(foot) was questionable. Washington elevated LB Jabril Cox from the practice squad yesterday to add more depth. Washington placed LB Cody Barton and LG Saahdiq Charles on IR yesterday. Cox provides depth at LB and also help for special teams. The team also signed FB/TE Alex Armah from the practice squad and activated DT Phidarian Mathis from the practice squad.

The Saahdiq Charles’ injury, and poor play overall, has led to several changes to Washington’s offensive line. Nick Gates has been replaced by Tyler Larsen at center, and Chris Paul will take over at left guard. Larsen is a veteran who has gotten the call to fill in on the offensive line several times over the last few years, but his last two seasons have ended due to leg injuries. Paul was battling with Saahdiq Charles for the starting LG spot, but has been inactive on most gamedays. Washington has had Ricky Stromberg active due to position flexibility.

TE4 Curtis Hodges is also inactive for another game, but he’s joined by Cole Turner this week after the Alex Armah signing. UDFA rookie WR Mitchell Tinsley is a healthy scratch for the fifth time this season. K.J. Henry is also inactive for another week and he’s joined by fellow rookie DE Andre Jones, Jr. Trent Scott remains on the inactive list today. CB Christian Holmes is a healthy scratch again.

Washington Inactives

CB Christian Holmes

DE Andre Jones, Jr.

DE K.J. Henry

TE Curtis Hodges

TE Cole Turner

WR Mitchell Tinsley

OT Trent Scott

Eagles Inactives