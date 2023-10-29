What are the odds? Washington Commanders are road underdogs against the New England Patriots

The Washington Commanders returned home for their second game against the Eagles this season. The first one went to overtime tied 31-31, but Philadelphia won it with a field goal. Today Washington was up 17-10 at half time, but lost again, this time with a 38-31 score.

Their next two games are on the road, and first up is a trip north to face the New England Patriots. They are 2-6, and just lost to the Miami Dolphins 31-17. Bill Belichick is having his worst season since before Tom Brady, and there was speculation he could be done in New England before a report came out that he'd signed a new deal to stay.

Washington opens as 1 1/2-point road underdogs against the Giants. The over/under is 40 1/2, which is down 4 1/2 points from last week.

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Washington +1 1/2, 40 1/2 O/U

Commanders +110

Patriots -130