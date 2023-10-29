Sunday Night Football: Chicago Bears vs Los Angeles Chargers

Week 8 is not over yet, and we've got another game to watch. The Chicago Bears are visiting the Los Angeles for a Sunday Night Football showdown. The Bears will be going with undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent at QB with Justin Fields out again. The rook wasn’t spectacular last week, but he did lead the team to a 30-12 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The Chargers are coming off a 31-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and are 2-4 for the season. Another loss could seal Head Coach Brandon Staley’s fate.
Who: Chicago Bears (2-5) at Los Angeles Chargers (2-4)
Where: SoFi Stadium | Inglewood, CA
When: October 29, 2023, 8:20 p.m.
TV: NBC
Mike Tirico (play-by-play)
Cris Colinsworth (analyst)
Melissa Stark (sideline)
Terry McAulay (rules analyst)
Sirius XM NFL
Chicago: Sirius 83, XM/SXM 226, Internet 805
Los Angeles: Sirius 85, XM/SXM 225, Internet 817
National Stream: Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88
Live Streaming: Peacock, NFL+, fuboTV
DraftKings odds: Chargers -8 1/2, 46 1/2 O/U
Prediction: Chargers 28 - Bears 24
SB Nation Blogs: Windy City Gridiron | Bolts from the Blue
