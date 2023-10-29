NFL Week 8: Late afternoon games open thread

We only have one game on Fox's late afternoon slate this week. P.J. Walker gets another start when the Browns visit Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks. Washington visits Seattle in Week 10.

FOX

Cleveland Browns @ Seattle Seahawks 4:05 pm

CBS also has three late games on today’s schedule. The first game is an NFC vs AFC game between the Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers. Next up is an AFC West matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos. The last game will be Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens going to the desert to face the Arizona Cardinals.

CBS

Cincinnati Bengals @ San Francisco 49ers 4:25 pm

Kansas City Chiefs @ Denver Broncos 4:25 pm

Baltimore Ravens @ Arizona Cardinals 4:25 pm

DraftKings Odds

Hogs Haven Social Media Information

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop

The latest T-shirts and Hoodies from BreakingT

New Washington gear from Homage

NFL News twitter feed

Washington Commanders twitter feed