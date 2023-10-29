 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

WATCH: Jahan Dotson catches Sam Howell’s second TD against the Eagles

Dotson!

By Scott Jennings
/ new

The Washington Commanders were up 7-3 on their third possession of the game. Sam Howell was cooking, hitting Terry McLaurin, Logan Thomas, and Brian Robinson. He was hit as he attempted a bomb to Byron Pringle, but overthrew him. Antonio Gibson got involved and pushed the ball into the red zone. A terrible penalty on Logan Thomas for a low block moved them back 15 yards. Curtis Samuel got 9 of those yards back, then Sam Howell hit Jahan Dotson for a 21-yard touchdown!

In This Stream

Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles: Everything you need to know for the Week 8 game

View all 16 stories

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...