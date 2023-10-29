Daily Slop - 29 Oct 23: Today’s home game against the Eagles looms large for struggling Commanders team

Commanders links

1. Sustain drives.

There have been moments where the Commanders’ offense has looked like it can have success against any defense. There have also been moments where the unit has failed to accomplish much of anything on the field.

There were plenty of examples of the latter against the Giants. Rather than starting out fast, which is what happened against the Atlanta Falcons, Washington had 46 net yards in the first half to go with just two first downs and zero third-down conversions. None of their drives lasted more than four plays until the third quarter, when a muffed punt led to a six-play possession that ended with a touchdown.

So, while the Giants only had a two-score lead, it felt as if the margin was much larger because of how ineffective the Commanders were on offense.

To state the obvious, that cannot happen against the Eagles, who have started to pick up momentum since looking slightly out of sync to start the season. They will enter the game third in yards per game (389.3), fourth in scoring average (26.6) and third in third-down conversion rate (48.5).

The Commanders were able to match that the last time they played the Eagles. They started fast, had more balance between the run and pass and scored on their first two possessions. They also averaged nearly 11 plays on their five scoring drives and converted 47% of their third downs, which is 17.6 percentage points higher than their average.

As Sam Howell said during his Wednesday press conference, the Commanders have shown they are at least capable of playing better. In order to have a chance against the Eagles, they must show that more consistently.

Washington Post (paywall)

It’s hard to throw a touchdown pass when you’re buried under a 300-pound lineman. Forget passing yardage and all the shinier stats of quarterbacking. The most telling measure of a quarterback’s performance is sack rate, and it might be the most damning. Washington’s Sam Howell — or any other young quarterback, for that matter — needs to get with that math if he wants to be NFL-capable, much less the franchise’s answer.

As analytics go, it’s as good a predictor as any of a player’s potential. And it’s not a particularly forgiving one because it tends to put the lie to that idea, “If only he had more help on the offensive line.” A passer with great pre- and post-snap judgment can bail out the most collapsing unit. Proof? Eli Manning won the Super Bowl after the 2011 season behind a unit that Pro Football Focus ranked 31st in the league. Any discussion of Howell’s record-pace sack total, with 40 in just seven games, of course must start with the merciful acknowledgment that no statistic is wholly on one person but is entangled among 11 teammates. Still, sack rate ultimately reflects the personal actions of the quarterback: his reads, recognition, clarity, decisiveness.

The most interesting thing about the sack rate stat — and the reason it’s such a useful, if undervalued, scouting measure — is that the number travels. It follows a quarterback like a bad rear fender making a funny noise behind the car. Guys who get sacked a lot do it no matter whom they play for, making offensive lines look instantly guilty. Howell had a high sack rate in college, taking 47 his senior year. Brock Purdy? Never suffered more than 21 at Iowa State. Jalen Hurts’s high was 24 between Alabama and Oklahoma.

Sack rate is a consistent tell “not only when QBs change teams but when teams change QBs,” says Jason Lisk, a data analyst and writer for the website Team Rankings. Example: In the space of a single offseason between 2017 and 2018, the Indianapolis Colts’ sack rate dropped from more than 10 percent to just 2.7 percent, best in the NFL. The main reason? Andrew Luck — who missed the 2017 season with a shoulder injury — returned to replace a young Jacoby Brissett.

ESPN

Even with new owners, and change on the horizon, the Commanders’ front office and staff have been instructed to do what is best for the team in terms of trades, according to league sources.

Other players also are in the last year of their contract and could bring back draft compensation if Washington gets aggressive in the next 24 to 48 hours ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET trade deadline. Players on the last year of their contracts include quarterback Jacoby Brissett, running back Antonio Gibson, wide receiver Curtis Samuel, linebacker Cody Barton and cornerback Kendall Fuller.

Brissett played in Cleveland last season and would be a logical candidate for the Browns if they decide they need to reinforce the quarterback position with Deshaun Watson nursing a rotator cuff injury.

Gibson and Samuel could be assets other teams eye, and the Commanders would be open for business, especially if they cannot find a way to win Sunday’s game.

Bleeding Green Nation

Know when to hold ‘em

Since the 2019 offseason, 26 head coaches have been hired (27 if you count Josh McDaniels’ 4 hours with the Colts), some of them more than once. None of them were former Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. There are a few reasons why. One may be that he is black, of those 26 head coaching hires only seven were a minority.

One may be that Bieniemy has a troubled past. As a player at the University of Colorado and then early in his career as an NFL player, Bieniemy was ticketed, issued a warrant for, or arrested multiple times for speeding, fighting, assaulting a firefighter, and assaulting a parking attendant. As a coach at Colorado he was arrested for a DUI and part of a recruiting staff that enticed recruits with booze and strippers at parties, at which multiple women say they were raped.

One may be his coaching, or lack there of. Up until this season, his entire NFL offensive coordinator resume was “occasionally called plays for Patrick Mahomes.” That’s not a very compelling argument, but then neither is “went 12-13 with Patrick Mahomes in college” yet Kliff Kingsbury got a head coaching job.

The Commanders offense is not just bad, it is a mess. The “highlight” is that Sam Howell is on pace to shatter the sack record. A good or bad sack rate is inherent in a QB, but to have a historically bad one you need some help. The Commanders offensive line is not helping things, but Bieniemy seems unwilling or unable to help his young QB who is not Patrick Mahomes with his coaching.

Running backs Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson are capable pass catchers. In 2022 the Commanders threw to their RBs at the 4th highest rate, this season they are throwing to them at the 6th lowest rate. Screen passes have value in trying to neutralize a pass rush, but the Commanders aren’t even bothering to try. The Commanders have attempted just 11 passes to Robinson or Gibson on 1st down, five of which were after they were already down 24 points to the Bears. Only one of the 11 were in the first quarter.

Bieniemy is also refusing to hand the ball off, the Commanders have the lowest run rate of any team (they were 8th heaviest last year).

Last week the Commanders had 15 3rd down attempts. They converted just one of them. They attempted a pass on 14 of those, Howell was sacked three times. On four 2nd and short (<=2 yards) plays, Howell dropped back three times, he was sacked and intercepted. Their only scoring drive came after the Giants muffed a punt and gave the Commanders the ball on the Giants 21 yard line. 13 of the 21 yards, including the TD, were gained on the ground. The Commanders next got the ball back with 7:41 to go in the 3rd quarter of a 14-7 game, Washington ran the ball just six more times the rest of the game.

Riggo’s Rag

The downward trend has some mitigating factors attached.

In 2020, Ron Rivera’s first season coaching the Washington Commanders - and their last trip to the playoffs - position coach John Matsko took an eclectic combination of draft picks and free agents and turned them into one of the better offensive lines on the NFL.

Brendan Scherff, a first-round pick, battled through injury to turn in another solid season. Third-rounder Morgan Moses had a strong bounce-back year at right tackle. And fifth-round pick Chase Roullier emerged as a very reliable center.

Two free agents - Cornelius Lucas and Wes Schweitzer - outplayed draft picks Geron Christian Jr. and Wes Martin to lock down the other two spots.

Since then, the Commanders have added and subtracted players, and the net result has been that the offensive line has regressed. In 2020, inexperienced running back Antonio Gibson, managed 4.7 yards per carry because there were occasionally holes to run through. This year, quality runner, Brian Robinson Jr. is moving heaven and earth to eke out 3.8 YPC after typically being met head-on at the line of scrimmage.

In 2020, the quarterbacks were inexperienced or immobile and were sacked 50 times. That’s not a good number, but it looks like Mark Rypien and the Hogs compared to the 40 sacks through seven games given up this season.

Oddly enough, despite those numbers, the regression isn’t readily apparent in most statistics. But it is obvious on the field.

This line cannot open holes for runners and it cannot consistently protect the quarterback. Our job today is to understand why this has happened. Let’s look at five primary reasons.

Commanders Wire

What area of growth has stood out most to Pritchard?

It may surprise you, but it was an impressive answer and one that matters to coaches when developing young quarterbacks.

“I think one thing is you’ve definitely seen steady growth in just his operation of the offense,” Pritchard said.

“I guess what I mean by that is, you haven’t seen a lot of that procedural penalties, and we’re in and out of the huddle, so I feel like he’s handled that well because a lot of times with young quarterbacks, that’s one of the first things that’s happening. It’s just him getting out of the huddle and calling the snap count, right? I think he’s done well with that, but then it’s obviously about executing and protecting the football and moving the chains and scoring points.”

Pritchard confirmed with the media that the Commanders have had only one delay of game penalty through seven games.

Craig Hoffman’s Pick-Six of Commanders to watch in Week 8

ICYMI: Kevin had his weekly conversation with Jay Gruden and Jay discussed the reasons for the sack problem and proposed some solutions. Plus, Kevin's preview of the #Commanders-#Eagles game and Smell Test picks.



Find it on all podcast platforms or:https://t.co/kaeh9ADmch — The Kevin Sheehan Show (@SheehanPodcast) October 28, 2023

Scary Terry Season, Philly Preview, and Laying Haymakers | Podcast | Washington Commanders

Bleeding Green Nation

About the only player who could cause the Eagles any problems in Week 8 of their NFC East matchup against the Washington Commanders at FedExField at 1 p.m. is receiver Terry McLaurin, who caught a team-high eight pass for 86 yards—53 yards coming in the air, 33 coming after the catch—on 10 targets, averaging 10.8 yards a catch, the last time these teams.

He’ll be the Commanders’ highest priority once again, and is especially dangerous in the slot, where he can be dangerous.

In the second quarter of the Eagles’ 34-31 overtime victory over Washington on October 1, there were times when the Eagles’ defense failed to even pick up McLaurin. On a third-and-four at the Washington 41, McLaurin was completely wide open down the field for a 24-yard gain—and there was no one within five yards of him before the catch. Was cornerback Darius Slay supposed to pick him up or pass him off to safeties Reed Blankenship or former Eagle safety Terrell Edmunds?

Maybe newly acquired Eagles’ safety Kevin Byard helps clean some of that up.

McLaurin’s 432 receiving yards (61.7 yards per game) leads the Commanders. His 37 catches on 51 targets are also team highs. Against the Eagles, he’s done particularly well, catching a career 53 passes on 69 targets and three touchdowns for 784 yards, averaging 14.79 yards a catch.