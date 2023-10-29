All aTwitter: 29 October 2023 - Fullback Alex Armah signed to the 53-man roster

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Commanders moves:



*LB Cody Barton (ankle) and G Saahdiq Charles to IR



*FB Alex Armah signed to active roster



*DT Phidarian Mathis activated from IR



*LB Jabril Cox and CB Tariq Castro-Fields elevated from practice squad for Sunday. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 28, 2023

Report: #Commanders want a 2nd round pick for either Pass Rusher Chase Young or Montez Sweat, and are listening to offers, per @DMRussini



The team only received offers in the 3rd-round pick range so far.



More NFL trade reports here:https://t.co/F87vncWeKo



Athletic Link:… https://t.co/827dYxP2hD pic.twitter.com/jnvPAdDFw2 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 28, 2023

He's on pace for 12 sacks, which would be a career high.



He's only 24 years old.



If he keeps this pace all season, you don't hesitate to re-sign him. https://t.co/kMXsT73KJe — George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) October 28, 2023

Here is my thing....He is not signing here. Why would anybody want to sign here for another rebuild? The team has no QB. There is no reason why any amount of money would attract him to sign here. — Chris (@EmperorCJH) October 28, 2023

Earlier this week, some of our guys spent the afternoon at @TheChildrensInn painting pumpkins and decorating cookies with families pic.twitter.com/lzwoc71uqA — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 28, 2023

NFL Week 8 - Playoff Probability Leverage pic.twitter.com/UswQ2yx6b7 — SumerSports (@SumerSports) October 28, 2023

“I want to advance whatever discipline I'm in and leave it in a better condition."



Learn about @RobEmeh, the Commanders’ Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative selection for the 2023 season. https://t.co/IHiMLtga6a — Hannah Lichtenstein (@HannahLichten) October 28, 2023

Matthew Perry dead at 54 after apparent drowning pic.twitter.com/i2IIJyRrxV — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 29, 2023

