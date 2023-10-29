Commanders vs. Eagles: How to watch, TV schedule, streaming, odds and more

The Washington Commanders are now 3-4 after losing to the New York Giants. Next up is a division road trip to New Jersey to take on the New York Giants. Washington opened as 6 1/2-point home underdogs, and that line has jumped half a point in the Eagles’ favor. The Over/Under has dropped 1 1⁄ 2 points down to 43 1/2.

Injury Report

Commanders vs Eagles Friday Injury Report: Two players ruled out#HTTC https://t.co/MGSekjh9QU — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) October 27, 2023

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles (6-1) @ Washington Commanders (3-4)

Date/Time: October 29th, 2023, 1 p.m. ET

Location: FedEx Field | Landover, MD

TV: FOX

Chris Meyers (play-by-play)

Mark Schlereth (analyst)

Kristina Pink (sideline)

(via 506sports)

RADIO: Big 100(iHeart Radio)

Washington Radio Network

Julie Donaldson (host)

Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)

London Fletcher (analyst)

Sirius XM NFL

Philadelphia: Sirius 119, XM/SXM 392, Internet 825

Washington: Sirius 98, XM/SXM 233, Internet 831

Live Streaming: NFL+, fuboTV

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Washington +7, 43 1/2 O/U

Eagles -340

Commanders +270

Prediction: Philadelphia 31 - Washington 24

Enemy Blog: Bleeding Green Nation

Washington Commanders 2023 Schedule

Week 1: Sunday, September 10th vs Arizona Cardinals 1:00pm(FOX) W 20-16

Week 2: Sunday, September 17th @ Denver Broncos 4:25pm(CBS) W 35-33

Week 3: Sunday, September 24th vs Buffalo Bills 1:00pm(CBS) L 37-3

Week 4: Sunday, October 1st @ Philadelphia Eagles 1:00pm(FOX) L 34-31

Week 5: Thursday, October 5th vs Chicago Bears 8:15pm(Amazon Prime) L 40-20

Week 6: Sunday, October 15th @ Atlanta Falcons 1:00pm(CBS) W 24-16

Week 7: Sunday, October 22nd @ New York Giants 1:00pm(CBS) L 14-7

Week 8: Sunday, October 29th vs Philadelphia Eagles 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 9: Sunday, November 5th @ New England Patriots 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 10: Sunday, November 12th @ Seattle Seahawks 4:25 pm(FOX)

Week 11: Sunday, November 19th vs New York Giants 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 12: Thursday, November 23rd(Thanksgiving) @ Dallas Cowboys 4:30pm(CBS)

Week 13: Sunday, December 3rd vs Miami Dolphins 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: Sunday, December 17th @ Los Angeles Rams 4:05pm (CBS)

Week 16: Sunday, December 24th @ New York Jets 1:00pm(CBS)

Week 17: Sunday, December 31st vs San Francisco 49ers 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 18: Sunday, January 7th vs Dallas Cowboys

