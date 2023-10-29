WATCH: Terry McLaurin scores the first touchdown against the Eagles

The Washington Commanders scored the first touchdown of the game! After both teams punted on their first drives, Washington got the ball at their 38 yard line. A big, 29-yard run from Brian Robinson set the tone. Sam Howell hit Terry McLaurin on the next play for the touchdown. McLaurin’s usual son Darius Slay wasn’t covering him, so he adopted James Bradberry for the day.

TOUCHDOWN!



Howell with a rocket to McLaurin in the endzone and the Commanders strike first!



Scary Terry always gets it done on Halloween.#HTTC | @TheTerry_25 pic.twitter.com/tuub6g9fsC — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 29, 2023