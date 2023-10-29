 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WATCH: Terry McLaurin scores the first touchdown against the Eagles

Scary Terry!

By Scott Jennings
Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Commanders Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders scored the first touchdown of the game! After both teams punted on their first drives, Washington got the ball at their 38 yard line. A big, 29-yard run from Brian Robinson set the tone. Sam Howell hit Terry McLaurin on the next play for the touchdown. McLaurin’s usual son Darius Slay wasn’t covering him, so he adopted James Bradberry for the day.

