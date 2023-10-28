Washington Commanders Trade Rumors: The Chicago Bears are interested in Chase Young

The Washington Commanders have been getting calls for several players before Tuesday's deadline. It's been reported that teams have interest in DEs Montez Sweat and Chase Young, DT Jonathan Allen and QB Jacoby Brissett. Washington reportedly won't listen to trade offers involving Allen, but could be open to other players.

At least one team has reportedly made an offer for Montez Sweat, but Washington is looking for at least a 2nd round pick to move either of their DEs. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio has a source that told him the Chicago Bears are interested in Chase Young. The Bears are a team that has been linked to Young through a lot of fantasy trade scenarios, but there hasn't been anything linking them directly to him.

Per a league source, there are rumors in league circles linking the Bears to Commanders pass rusher Chase Young. It seems odd on the surface, since the two-win Bears hardly fit the profile of buyers. But this would be a long-term play for the Bears, if it happens. The Bears, who have significant cap space in 2024, would want to acquire Young and keep him, with a new contract.

Florio also added that some people he's talked to think Montez Sweat is more likely to be traded than Chase Young.