Commanders Trade Rumors: Washington is refusing to take calls about trading Jonathan Allen

There has been plenty of talk about trading DEs Montez Sweat and Chase Young, and also some teams calling about backup QB Jacoby Brissett. One player that hasn’t really been talked about was Jonathan Allen, but Adam Schefter is reporting that teams are interested in the two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle. These calls came after Allen’s frustration boiled over after last week’s loss to the New York Giants. He was sick of losing, not just that game, but for the seven years he’s been in Washington.

Jonathan Allen is not happy after Commanders loss. "They whupped our ass, plain and simple." pic.twitter.com/7BaGsfkDWg — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 22, 2023

Allen followed that up with these comments on the Junkies:

More from Jonathan Allen on @JunksRadio this morning: pic.twitter.com/HU3lmBvJyL — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 23, 2023

Adam Schefter reports that teams starting calling after the Giants game, and Allen’s post-game reaction to the loss. They clearly saw a high-value player that was frustrated with his current situation that could possibly be pried away from a team that likely has a lame-duck coach who’s just playing out the string. The problem with that assessment is that Ron Rivera has the final say in the front office, unless new owner Josh Harris overrules him, and he still thinks he’s fighting for a winning season and his job.

The Commanders also received trade inquiries on Jonathan Allen after the defensive tackle’s postgame eruption after last Sunday’s loss to the New York Giants, but Washington said it is not willing to deal him and wouldn’t even have the conversation with other teams, according to sources.

Washington turned those teams down cold and wouldn’t even discuss trading one of their top defensive players. Allen signed a 4-year, $72 million contract extension two years ago, which puts him under contract with Washington through the 2025 season. His cap hit is $21.4 million this year, and his hits for the next two seasons are $21.5 and $23 million. Allen is on the untradeable list, but there are still several players who could get moved by Tuesday’s 4pm deadline.