Washington Commanders Trade Rumors: Teams are calling about QB Jacoby Brissett

There have been some QB injuries, and mixed results from the backups that have played in relief. The NFL’s trade deadline is on Tuesday, October 31st at 4pm, which has led to a lot of speculation about some QBs around the league that might be available. Jacoby Brissett was considered one of the best backups on the market this offseason, and Washington made him a priority signing, locking him up on a 1-year deal worth $8 million. He was here to “compete” with Sam Howell, but unless the young QB got hurt or looked terrible in the preseason, Brissett was here to mentor and back him up. That’s exactly what happened, and Howell has started and finished every game.

Some of that trade speculation came after Deshaun Watson injured his shoulder. Brissett was the Cleveland Browns starter until Watson returned from suspension last season. He had a 4-7 record as a starter last season, and the Browns only won three of their last six games with Watson at QB. The Browns are a better team this year, and Brissett would likely give them a better chance than their current backups, PJ Walker and Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

From a monetary standpoint, it would be a no-brainer for the Browns: Brissett signed a one-year deal worth $8 million, but $4.5 million came in the form of a signing bonus and $500,000 in a workout bonus. With his base salary of only $3 million, the Browns would only be on the hook for the final 11 games of the season totaling $1.833 million.

The #Browns could likely pry Jacoby Brissett away from the #Commanders before the trade deadline, and they should definitely try: My column https://t.co/fivVhXLRxS — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 25, 2023

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler had some NFL trade rumors that included the Washington Commanders today. He reports that the team is listening to offers for DEs Chase Young and Montez Sweat, but they have also received calls about Jacoby Brissett. Fowler didn’t name any teams, or say if any offers have been made, but Brissett could be a player Washington might consider if the offer is right.

Washington is listening to calls on both Chase Young and Montez Sweat, and there’s interest in both. The Commanders have also received inquiries on quarterback Jacoby Brissett. Sitting at 3-4 with Philly on deck, this week could be big for them in regards to trade plans.

There are issues with trading Jacoby Brissett on Tuesday. He was brought in to help Sam Howell, and the team values his leadership and insight. Washington also doesn’t have another QB on their 53-man roster, but they do have Jake Fromm available to sign from their practice squad. Ron Rivera would be making a move that could benefit the next regime, but he might not be ready to sell, even if the team is 3-5. His history shows his teams have started winning in November, but not enough to salvage the season.