Washington Commanders Roster Moves: Cody Barton, Saahdiq Charles to IR; Phidarian Mathis activated

The Washington Commanders announced several roster moves that were expected. LB Cody Barton(high-ankle sprain) and Saahdiq Charles(calf) were both injured during last week’s loss to the Giants, and both players were placed on injured reserve today. Both players were ruled out of the game yesterday. Washington elevated Jabril Cox from the practice squad for special teams, and LB depth. They will use David Mayo and Khaleke Hudson to replace Barton’s role alongside Jamin Davis.

The offensive line will look different when the team hosts the Philadelphia Eagles. With Charles out, Washington will have Chris Paul, Ricky Stromberg, and Nick Gates as options if they decide to start Tyler Larsen at center. Coaches haven’t revealed their plans, but there could be multiple changes due to this injury.

DT Phidarian Mathis returned to practice on Wednesday, and the team opened his 21-day window to be activated from IR. He was a full participant in practice all week, but was listed as questionable. He has now been activated from IR, and his injury designation has been removed for tomorrow’s home game. Mathis missed his rookie season due to a knee injury, and then suffered a calf injury in the preseason that kept him out of 7 games this year. Washington’s defensive line gets another depth player back from IR after Efe Obada returned two weeks ago.

Washington also signed FB/TE Alex Armah from the practice squad. Armah was elevated from the practice squad for the Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills. He didn’t play a snap on offense, and played 11 snaps on special teams. Ron Rivera has praised his special teams play in the past, and that is likely his role on the team for now.

