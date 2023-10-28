Commanders Trade Rumors: Washington wants at least a 2nd round pick for Montez Sweat or Chase Young

Another day, another report about the Washington Commanders and the trade deadline. Dianna Russini from the Athletic wrote about rumors across the NFL before Tuesday’s 4 pm deadline. Montez Sweat and Chase Young have been generating a lot of trade buzz, and Russini reports that Washington wants at least a 2nd round pick, but they are only getting offers in the third round range. Ron Rivera isn’t talking about trading players right now, as the team focuses on their rematch with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Rivera is saying that now, but he knows if the team loses to the Eagles again, their season outlook is looking bleak, and trading away a pending free agent could be a positive for the future of the franchise. The problem with that line of thinking is, a loss tomorrow brings Rivera’s time as head coach closer to an end in Washington.

If neither player is traded, it’s possible that Washington will lose one of them during free agency. This could give them a 3rd round compensatory pick in the 2025 draft. That would also depend on what Washington does in free agency. If Washington, and whoever is running the show next year, uses their projected $91.5 million in cap space in free agency it would likely cancel out that comp pick. Getting a guaranteed pick next year is the safer bet, but someone has to actually make that happen.