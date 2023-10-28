All aTwitter: 28 October 2023 - Starting LG for Sunday is unclear: Paul, Gates or Stromberg?

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Game status for Sunday— John Keim (@john_keim) October 27, 2023
Out
LB Cody Barton (high ankle sprain), G Saahdiq Charles (left calf)
Questionable
DT Phidarian Mathis (calf)
WR Curtis Samuel (knee)
Ron Rivera said LB Jabril Cox will be elevated from the practice squad for Sunday.— John Keim (@john_keim) October 27, 2023
Rivera on the trade deadline talk: "The biggest thing I explain to them is we have no idea what everyone else is thinking. People are reaching out but nothing matters until it gets serious. All this is speculation. No one knows what is happening."— John Keim (@john_keim) October 27, 2023
Since 2020, the Commanders are 8-3 in the month of November. #HTTC #VoicesAreGettingLouder— Commanders Muse (@CommandersMuse) October 23, 2023
Also look at Ron Rivera’s records by weeks:https://t.co/yCUDlcTots pic.twitter.com/h7dfqpoVRQ— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) October 27, 2023
Benjamin St-Juste has the 2nd most pass break ups in the NFL with 9 #HTTC | #TakeCommand— Commandalorian (@Commandalore) October 27, 2023
I hope Ricky Stomberg plays @ LG over Chris Paul on Sunday with Charles being ruled out. I have little confidence that will happen.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) October 27, 2023
I am NOT dissapointed that Tyler Larsen is going to play instead of Stromberg at center vs. #Eagles.
He has the frame & experience. #Commanders pic.twitter.com/C0hKdrv7lu
Khaleke Hudson should have a role Sunday indeed.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 27, 2023
Jamin Davis will stay on the field with David Mayo on run downs, and Hudson more on passing downs is how I'd imagine the breakdown. https://t.co/CUwPcA6zgb
Sam doing better than some want to admit pic.twitter.com/kIr1vBXJ1X— Mr. E (@elkabong82) October 27, 2023
Chase 24— #FireRonRivera (@DMVCommanders) October 27, 2023
Sweat 27
Chase Young is still growing. Trade Sweat and tag Chase. Let the new FO figure out what they wanna do with Chase. #HTTC https://t.co/qyYTQ5NuJg
Considering this, and the assumption that the team will be big spenders, it's likely the team won't retain their comp picks. https://t.co/8VfmCpbYl3— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) October 27, 2023
I said this last night on the show. You’re susceptible to hidden CB blitzes when you are in a bunch formation. Given the fact they were already zero blitzing a lot, I would not have called this formation. I would have stacked the receivers to one side or keep them spread to… https://t.co/iEazoNOuvd— Command This! Podcast (@Command_This) October 27, 2023
“I was watching the film and I wanted to be sick for Sam Howell. They are awful. They cannot pick up a blitz. They cannot snap a game off. It is unreal.”@markschlereth rips the Commanders offensive linehttps://t.co/2adu9cQYNz— The Team 980 (@team980) October 26, 2023
I’ll go into the Commanders’ sack issues a bit before the game, but I’ll start with this, the first one. 73 Shallow Cross ‘Z’ Swing against a Penny Slide Middle FZ. Typically in this system you can convert this to a 3-step against C3 or presssure, but I’m not sure what he’s being… pic.twitter.com/tNhPvq63bD— Honest NFL (@TheHonestNFL) October 27, 2023
This isn’t on the QB. They’re in a Roger check (4-man slide right) against a Load front with a NUT stunt (Nose Under Tackle) that is sorted out poorly. pic.twitter.com/mGO1WS1Wj9— Honest NFL (@TheHonestNFL) October 27, 2023
This is a tough one to assess blame on because it’s such a good defensive call and technically they take care of all the most dangerous rushers here with Howell hot on the 4th man to the bottom, but they’re in a 7-man protection route design and there’s technically no hot. The… pic.twitter.com/ipKh3riNDq— Honest NFL (@TheHonestNFL) October 27, 2023
I don’t know exactly how their pre-snap logistics work, but if it’s anything like the Reid/Pederson system, the QB has to get into a better play here for man coverage. This is clear Cover 1 and in a Trips Lt formation, you have at least a dozen answers to get to. Stache and… pic.twitter.com/EmVVwd07tg— Honest NFL (@TheHonestNFL) October 27, 2023
The RB surely wants this one back. Louie check with the Mike creeping through the B gap freely. pic.twitter.com/vI1D7n9MjX— Honest NFL (@TheHonestNFL) October 27, 2023
Last one…Gun Squeeze Lt formation with 74 protection. Giants run a LON stunt (3-man game where Tackles work left and the End works over — a T-T-E) and the interior doesn’t sort it out well, which results in Howell’s eyes coming down to the rush and the pocket collapsing. Great… pic.twitter.com/bEdoCsGmZz— Honest NFL (@TheHonestNFL) October 27, 2023
The Commanders should be having Sam Howell run the ball more.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 27, 2023
Howell has run for more than 20 yards just once this season. Not only is Howell terrific at it but it will help Washington avoid sacks. It's harder to rush the QB if you don't know where he's going to be. #Commanders
So this is interesting: Brian Daboll cannot answer in the affirmative if Daniel Jones will be able to play again this season. This is different than how he had answered that question in previous weeks. #Giants— Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) October 27, 2023
.@BrandonTierney and @sal_licata say it might be time to worry about the rest of Daniel Jones' career: pic.twitter.com/dzrWsNmdIt— WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) October 27, 2023
#Jets Dalvin Cook has a scheduled meeting with his agent and GM Joe Douglas about wanting a trade.— NFL Notifications (@NFLNotify) October 27, 2023
He is frustrated that the Jets have given the RB1 job to Breece Hall (66 carries) and made him 2nd fiddle. (39 carries)
A team like the Vikings could use him. pic.twitter.com/fjafgmFH1k
Zac Jackson on Deshaun Watson and the #Browns:— NFL Notifications (@NFLNotify) October 27, 2023
"I don't feel good about Deshaun Watson and the organization going forward."
Reminder: Watson has 3 years left on his deal at 46 million per season. pic.twitter.com/jnvWPIs4Pb
Chase Roullier when he was the center for Washington:— Josiah (@izzymarss) October 27, 2023
Over 1,700 snaps
1 sack allowed (2020-2022) pic.twitter.com/0xdI0LdmP9
I think it's safe to say Cade Otton was being "significantly hindered" here. https://t.co/qU92dWWw9a— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 27, 2023
sports logos facing the wrong way pic.twitter.com/ou9Xyy2HkX— Jay Cuda (@JayCuda) October 24, 2023
