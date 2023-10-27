Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles Prop Bets

The Washington Commanders are hosting the Philadelphia Eagles, and they are 7-point underdogs. The team looked terrible last week, and now returns home to face the team they went to overtime with in Week 4. Washington’s offense only scored once last week, and they’ll need to do more than that against an Eagles team that is averaging 26.5 points per game.
We’ve got some prop bets from DraftKings Sportsbook for Sunday’s game that will be fun to follow.
Anytime TD scorer
Brian Robinson Jr. +125
Terry McLaurin +215
Logan Thomas +340
Curtis Samuel +360
Jahan Dotson +370
Antonio Gibson +450
Sam Howell +500
Washington D/ST +800
Chris Rodriguez +900
John Bates +1300
Dyami Brown +1700
Cole Turner +1800
Byron Pringle +2000
Jamison Crowder +2800
Bet: Chris Rodriguez has been getting more carries. Taking the +900 for him to get his first career TD this week
Sam Howell Passing TDs
Over 1.5 +145
Under 1.5 -190
Bet: Taking the under after last week’s performance
Rushing Yards
Brian Robinson Jr
Over 38.5 -120
Under 38.5 -110
Sam Howell
Over 14.5 -110
Under 14.5 -120
Bet: Under. Under. Robinson hasn’t rushed for over 31 yards since the last time he played the Eagles in Week 4.
1st drive results
Punt -140
Passing Touchdown +650
Rushing Touchdown +1200
Field goal made +550
Field goal missed +2200
Interception +1100
Fumble lost +1600
Turnover on downs +2000
Bet: It’s going to be another long day for Tress Way
Loading comments...