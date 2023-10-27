Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles Prop Bets

The Washington Commanders are hosting the Philadelphia Eagles, and they are 7-point underdogs. The team looked terrible last week, and now returns home to face the team they went to overtime with in Week 4. Washington’s offense only scored once last week, and they’ll need to do more than that against an Eagles team that is averaging 26.5 points per game.

We’ve got some prop bets from DraftKings Sportsbook for Sunday’s game that will be fun to follow.

Anytime TD scorer

Brian Robinson Jr. +125

Terry McLaurin +215

Logan Thomas +340

Curtis Samuel +360

Jahan Dotson +370

Antonio Gibson +450

Sam Howell +500

Washington D/ST +800

Chris Rodriguez +900

John Bates +1300

Dyami Brown +1700

Cole Turner +1800

Byron Pringle +2000

Jamison Crowder +2800

Bet: Chris Rodriguez has been getting more carries. Taking the +900 for him to get his first career TD this week

Sam Howell Passing TDs

Over 1.5 +145

Under 1.5 -190

Bet: Taking the under after last week’s performance

Rushing Yards

Brian Robinson Jr

Over 38.5 -120

Under 38.5 -110

Sam Howell

Over 14.5 -110

Under 14.5 -120

Bet: Under. Under. Robinson hasn’t rushed for over 31 yards since the last time he played the Eagles in Week 4.

1st drive results

Punt -140

Passing Touchdown +650

Rushing Touchdown +1200

Field goal made +550

Field goal missed +2200

Interception +1100

Fumble lost +1600

Turnover on downs +2000

Bet: It’s going to be another long day for Tress Way