Washington Commanders Roster Moves: Jabril Cox elevated from the practice squad

Ron Rivera told reporters after today’s practice that the team will be elevating LB Jabril Cox from the practice squad. Cox was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the 4th round in 2021 out of LSU. He tore his ACL during his rookie season, and returned last year as mainly a special teams player. Jabril Cox chose to sign with Washington over going back to the Dallas Cowboys and signing to their practice squad.

Cox, 6’3”, 235 lbs, is likely being called up for the same reason that Tariq Castro-Fields was the last two weeks. TCF made two bad plays on special teams last week, and he remains on the practice squad this week. Cox will get his opportunity on Sunday to impress coaches, and possibly earn another elevation.

The Washington Commanders also ruled starting LB Cody Barton out today after he suffered a high-ankle sprain during last week’s loss to the New York Giants. Washington will have David Mayo and Khaleke Hudson available to fill in for Barton next to starter Jamin Davis. The Commanders will also have De’Jon Harris, and now Jabril Cox available on Sunday when they host the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch from 4 weeks ago.