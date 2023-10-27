Commanders vs Eagles Friday Injury Report: Two players ruled out

The Washington Commanders held their last full practice of the week as they prepare for a home game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The team ruled out two players that were injured last week and are expected to miss multiple games. Cody Barton suffered a high-ankle sprain, and didn't return to the Giants game. Saahdiq Charles suffered a calf injury, and was replaced by rookie Ricky Stromberg.

We were still waiting on updates about the severity of the injuries after further testing. Ron Rivera said today that Charles’ injury could last multiple weeks. Barton’s high-ankle injury didn’t look good when it happened, and initial reports sounded like it would also keep him out for multiple weeks.

The Washington Commanders were working backup Tyler Larsen, and others, in practice this week in preparation for a new offensive line configuration. Nick Gates could be sliding over to LG, or out of the starting lineup due to lackluster play. Other options at guard include 3rd round pick Ricky Stromberg and 2nd-year guard Chris Paul who took a lot of 1st-team snaps in training camp, but has been a healthy scratch most of the year. Washington will turn to David Mayo and Khaleke Hudson to pair with starter Jamin Davis. They also elevated Jabril Cox from the practice squad for the first time this season.

Ron Rivera said Charles' strained calf could be a multi-week injury. https://t.co/rfnBZNDs0G — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 27, 2023

WR Curtis Samuel missed practice with a foot injury with a foot injury, and was limited the last two days. There hasn’t been many updates on his condition, but as he’s expected to be available on Sunday. Phidarian Mathis has his 21-day practice window to return from injured reserve opened on Wednesday, and he was a full participant in practice all week. He’s listed as questionable, but Washington will have to activate him from IR for him to be available. This is the same track that Efe Obada was on when he came back from IR, and he played in the game that week. Washington would need to make a corresponding roster move to activate Mathis, and Barton and Charles could both be candidates to take his place on IR.

Game status for Week 8:

-- LB Cody Barton and G Saahdiq Charles are out

-- DT Phidarian Mathis and WR Curtis Samuel are questionable — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 27, 2023

OUT

LB Cody Barton- High-ankle sprain vs the Giants

LG Saahdiq Charles - Calf injury vs the Giants

Questionable

WR Curtis Samuel - Limited with a foot injury, after not practicing yesterday

DT Phidarian Mathis - Practiced fully all week, but listed as questionable.

No injury designation

DT Jonathan Allen - Listed with a knee injury

DE Montez Sweat - Injured his thumb vs the Falcons

CB Benjamin St-Juste - Limited yesterday with a thigh injury

CB Kendall Fuller - Full practices after a vet rest day

TE Cole Turner - Full practices after being limited with an ankle injury

RG Sam Cosmi - Full practices after being limited with a hip injury