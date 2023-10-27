All aTwitter: 27 October 2023 - Commanders hire Senior VP to oversee analytics & software development

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Commanders make front office move. Adding Eugene Shen to “oversee all analytics and software development for the football operation.” This is significant folks. pic.twitter.com/AXJxG7rJyv— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 26, 2023
Washington Commanders begin bolstering their football analytics with a senior level hire. The hire is the culmination of a process that started in training camp. Allocating additional resources to football analytics was one of new owner Josh Harris’ top priorities after… https://t.co/1E51ZFjGi7— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 26, 2023
Harris hired a MIT analytics guy. Mark Schlereth and Chris Russell probably kicked a cat in anger.— Marshall (@MarshW_7) October 26, 2023
Injury Report: pic.twitter.com/JulysQtIch— Washington Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) October 26, 2023
Darrell Green will be Washington's honorary "Legend of the Game" on Sunday.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 26, 2023
Pretty damning indictment on their offseason that they’re benching one of their key free agent signings and it isn’t for their third-round pick https://t.co/THVIPWTMUa— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 26, 2023
And yes, Stromberg could be playing LG. I also understand wanting a vet at C to help a young QB with the calls. But the process is all over the place. Spent FA $ and a 3rd-rounder on 2 C’s, neither are playing C by week 8.— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 26, 2023
LG Saahdiq Charles is not on the practice field. Decision at LG will be Ricky Stromberg or Chris Paul Jr.— John Keim (@john_keim) October 26, 2023
Eric Bieniemy opens his remarks saying “I got to do a better job” and that adjustments are always happening pic.twitter.com/jZ4H29Bqe9— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 26, 2023
The breakdowns that I do using @pfref advance data for almost all of the information is this on the #Commanders pass to run plays:— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) October 27, 2023
Overall - 256 pass att., 40 sacks, 143 total rush atts - 68.1 % pass to 31.9% run.
In presnap "called" plays it's about 71.5% Pass, 28.5% run.
Anyone, including coaches, that justifies this as a satisfactory plan/ smart -- really needs to turn their key card in.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) October 27, 2023
This might be the most absurd thing I've seen & I've seen a lot.
71.5% approx. pass is NOT "hey we're behind all the time" either. It's so mind numbing.
The most important thing THIS YEAR (as in 2023) is NOT developing Sam Howell. It's doing what it takes to win.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) October 27, 2023
They've gone the other way to try & prove a point or to figure out if Howell is the guy.
Instead - they're hurting him & the #Commanders overall chances on offense.
Sam Howell would have developed by passing ball 25-30 times per game. Instead, it's about 43.7 times per game.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) October 27, 2023
It's an embarrassment that people paid to win are more interested in looking sexy than giving your team the best chance to win.
You will NEVER win in #NFL like this.
Rick Snider’s Washington says ease up on Washington Commanders OC Eric Bieniemy. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/fzeS5HweeQ— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) October 26, 2023
Commanders DC Jack Del Rio was asked if he has a better understanding of how to attack the “tush push” play.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 26, 2023
He said, "No, no. I think the combination of the line, the quick center, the QB, with the thousand-pound squat, whatever it is, you add all these factors, they add up." pic.twitter.com/nowIdhdGYU
Chase Young on the trade deadline: pic.twitter.com/47Dyaq2Wfn— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 26, 2023
Montez Sweat when asked if he wants to stay here: pic.twitter.com/FWKrue70Ji— John Keim (@john_keim) October 26, 2023
Commanders DE Montez Sweat on the trade deadline: pic.twitter.com/i1k1LmzsT5— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 26, 2023
One thing people keep missing on Jacoby Brissett in trade scenarios: he’s important to Sam Howell and his development. Very helpful. Season a lot about SH growth. Also: what if SH hurt and team is 4-5? Chance for playoffs still. So Brissett could help there too.— John Keim (@john_keim) October 26, 2023
Also: it doesn’t matter what you or others think about their chances. If THEY believe they have a chance that’s what matters. No fire sale even if lose Sunday. Listen? Yep. Give away? Nope.— John Keim (@john_keim) October 26, 2023
Offensive lineman responsible for the highest % of their team's allowed pressure:— Arjun Menon (@arjunmenon100) October 26, 2023
1. DEN OT Mike McGlinchey (39.4%)
2. CLE OT Jedrick Wills (35.4%)
3. SEA OT Jake Curhan (38%)
4. TEN OT Andre Dillard (31.3%)
5. KC OT Donovan Smith (30%)
Did We Really Get Beat That Bad? (NFL Edition)— Arjun Menon (@arjunmenon100) October 26, 2023
Week 7 Net Success Rates
Yes Detroit Lions, you really did get beat that bad pic.twitter.com/AtEOnaxUvo
NFL Offenses - Entering Week 8 pic.twitter.com/HlQ5USwKqV— SumerSports (@SumerSports) October 26, 2023
So it has come to this.— Aaron Schatz (@ASchatzNFL) October 26, 2023
I've started a GoFundMe to raise the money we need to buy 1979-80 TV footage from NFL Films and complete those 2 years of DVOA ratings!
Roughly 200 donations of $10 should get us enough money to complete our play-by-play files.https://t.co/AUCcGnh5h4
Sure looks like Chris Godwin had a shot at this Hail Mary if he turned around.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 27, 2023
This was actually really close.pic.twitter.com/TBwL4FgmsG
Always be great. You never know who is watching you come and go! pic.twitter.com/hr7Oifs1dF— Julie Donaldson (@juliedonaldson_) October 26, 2023
One of my greatest accomplishments in the NFL was being able to pay it forward with Lamar Jackson in a way that I never got in Washington.— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 26, 2023
Subscribe here and listen to the Full Story https://t.co/6vmsnR6Q8v pic.twitter.com/bOT6DjIHMl
There’s nothing better than immediate reactions lol. pic.twitter.com/0ItSFOjhHw— O.J. Spivey (@OJPhilly) October 25, 2023
One of the most Painful Jeopardy segments to watch— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 27, 2023
pic.twitter.com/dZsve8TyaR
