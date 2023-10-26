Commanders vs Eagles Thursday Injury Report: Changes coming to the offensive line

The Washington Commanders practice today as they prepare for a home game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The team had several players dealing with injuries who didn’t practice yesterday. Today there were only two players out, and both of them suffered injuries during last week’s game that could cause them to miss some time.

Cody Barton suffered a high-ankle sprain, and didn't return to the game. Saahdiq Charles suffered a calf injury, and was replaced by rookie Ricky Stromberg. We’re still waiting on updates about the severity of the injuries after further testing. Ron Rivera has already said the team would have to look at changes due to Charles’ injury, and Tyler Larsen was seen snapping the ball to Sam Howell in practice yesterday. This could mean the team is planning on shifting current center Nick Gates to guard, or Gates could be getting replaced with another depth player taking over at left guard.

Sure looks like Commanders making a change at center. Maybe means Gates to guard if Charles is hurt? Or maybe something else pic.twitter.com/TIbJ1x6GIX — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 26, 2023

Kendall Fuller had two vet rest days last week, and started this week with another one. He was back at practice today, and should be good to go for Sunday. WR Curtis Samuel also missed practice with a foot injury, and returned limited today.

RG Sam Cosmi (hip) and TE Cole Turner (ankle) were also limited yesterday, but both players returned to full practice today. Washington opened the 21-day window for Phidarian Mathis (calf) yesterday, and he got another full practice in today. Jack Del Rio said he was excited to get Big Phil back on the field. The only new name on the injury report is CB Benjamin St-Juste who was limited with a thigh injury. St-Juste been on the list several times this year, but hasn’t missed a game.

DNP

LB Cody Barton- High-ankle sprain vs the Giants

LG Saahdiq Charles - Calf injury vs the Giants

Limited

WR Curtis Samuel - Limited with a foot injury, after not practicing yesterday

CB Benjamin St-Juste - Limited today with a thigh injury

Full

DT Jonathan Allen - Listed with a knee injury

DE Montez Sweat - Injured his thumb vs the Falcons

DT Phidarian Mathis - His 21-day practice opened yesterday

CB Kendall Fuller - Full practice after a vet rest day

TE Cole Turner - Full practice after being limited with an ankle injury

RG Sam Cosmi - Full practice after being limited with a hip injury

Not listed

S Kam Curl - Dealt with an ankle injury last week

CB Christian Holmes - Dealt with a hamstring injury last week

G Chris Paul - Dealt with a back injury last week

DE James Smith-Williams - Dealt with a foot injury last week