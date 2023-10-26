Jack Del Rio and Eric Bieniemy talk about the Giants loss and this week’s rematch with the Eagles

Jack Del Rio

LIVE: DC Jack Del Rio speaks to the media before practice https://t.co/fj04g45P0e — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 26, 2023

Eagles offense:

Jack Del Rio addressing the media. Starts off by the Eagles have a strong offensive line. That’s where it all starts for them, but the team has also done a good job of surrounding Jalen Hurts with talent — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 26, 2023

It starts up front. They’ve got a really strong, talented offensive line, well coached. They do a lot of things well. That’s kind of where it all starts, upfront in the trenches. That’s what allows them to run it, throw it, do all the things they do. That’s where it begins. Over the last couple years, they add A.J. Brown, they go out and they get the running back. You’re talking about special players. They’ve done a really good job putting together playmakers around Jalen and Jalen’s gotten better and better. They’re a very good offense.

Cody Barton injury:

Jack Del Rio said with Cody Barton out, someone else other than David Mayo will wear the green dot. Last year, Kam Curl wore the green dot in games under similar LB circumstances. — John Keim (@john_keim) October 26, 2023

I mean you know what we have to do. What do we say next man up? That’s what it has to be, right? For us Dave is the guy. He stepped in last week, played pretty solid for us. They’re a little different in what they bring, but Dave is the guy that’ll play a little bit more.

Trade deadline:

The NFL Trade Deadline is set for Tuesday at 4pm.



Commanders DC Jack Del Rio was asked if he talks to the players about the trade deadline rumors.



JDR said, "No. Not a word about it really. Everything's about the Eagles." pic.twitter.com/eRyic9IvXW — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 26, 2023

No. Not a word about it really. Everything’s about the Eagles. Everything’s about staying together, playing hard, competing every day, improving. We’re 3-4, we’re right in the middle of a pack of teams that are hunting for a wild card position at this point. Even though the division is not out of the question, but we’re going to have to start winning a hell of a lot more than we have. The bottom line is one week at a time in this business. The NFL is, just look around the number of stories and then the next week how it changes. It’s a week-to-week league. We’ve just got to get ourselves ready to go compete.

3-4:

Jack Del Rio: Were 3-4 and fighting for that Wild Card spot...We sure as hell need to be winning more but the NFL is a week to week business — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 26, 2023

Kendall Fuller:

Del Rio said Kendall Fuller has been really solid and a pro. Watching film every week to find ways of improving his skill set — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 26, 2023

I think he’s just been really solid. He’s a consummate pro. He studies, he works hard. We’re trying to play to his strengths, and he’s had a good start to the year.

Emmanuel Forbes:

Del Rio said Forbes did okay in his five snaps against the Giants. Still working at things to try and improve — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 26, 2023

JDR on Forbes getting back in the lineup last week: "He's working at it and competing. That's all we ask." — George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) October 26, 2023

Eagles Tush Push:

Commanders DC Jack Del Rio was asked if he has a better understanding of how to attack the “tush push” play.



He said, "No, no. I think the combination of the line, the quick center, the QB, with the thousand-pound squat, whatever it is, you add all these factors, they add up." pic.twitter.com/nowIdhdGYU — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 26, 2023

Del Rio on the Eagles' Tush Push/Brotherly Shove: "They do it better than anyone else in the league right now. We'll take our shot at it. We hope to keep them out of those situations. The less push tush, or whatever the heck it is, that we line up against the better." — John Keim (@john_keim) October 26, 2023

Phidarian Mathis:

Del Rio said the Commanders are excited to have Phidarian Mathis back on the practice field — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 26, 2023

Yeah, I’m all for it. Coach is going to make that call. We’ll see how it works with the rest of the roster and those decisions that have to be made. We’re excited to have him back at practice, back working. He’s a big strong man and we’d love to be able to use him.

Why DE Efe Obada was inactive last week:

Just overall health. A little banged up inside, felt like having a true tackle up was a better option.

Montez Sweat

Trade deadline:

Montez Sweat says he knows his name is out there in trade talks but just wants to play good football. Everything else is out of his control. pic.twitter.com/f0Fnu29wkA — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 26, 2023

Commanders DE Montez Sweat on the trade deadline: pic.twitter.com/i1k1LmzsT5 — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 26, 2023

Chase Young

Trade deadline:

Chase Young on the trade deadline: pic.twitter.com/47Dyaq2Wfn — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 26, 2023

Chase Young on the trade deadline: "I don't think about it at all. I'm just focused on the Eagles."

On his name popping up: "My name's been popping up since I've been here regardless of the trade so I ain't tripping about nothing." — John Keim (@john_keim) October 26, 2023

Eric Bieniemy

Asst HC/OC Eric Bieniemy speaks to the media before practice https://t.co/N7y7Y0w795 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 26, 2023

Everyone needs to improve:

Eric Bieniemy opens his remarks saying “I got to do a better job” and that adjustments are always happening pic.twitter.com/jZ4H29Bqe9 — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 26, 2023

Eric Bieniemy addressing the media. Starts off by saying he needs to be better as well as everyone else to improve after disappointing loss to NYG — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 26, 2023

Making adjustments:

Commanders OC Eric Bieniemy was asked about the scripted first 15 plays of the game.



On how he must adjust them in certain scenarios.



EB said, "At the end of the day, I just want to do what is best for us. Then, you look at what needs to be done." pic.twitter.com/P49tTA1f4E — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 26, 2023

Eric Bieniemy: "I want to make sure I'm plain and clear: We always first and foremost I'm always assessing what we're doing, always evaluating and make necessary adjustments from there." — John Keim (@john_keim) October 26, 2023

EB says they’re always assessing and evaluating every position. They’ll make changes and adjustments as needed. Said it multiple times today pic.twitter.com/29SgVjLIHG — George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) October 26, 2023

Sam Howell:

Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy had his press conference today.



He was asked about his assessment of QB Sam Howell.



EB said, "we are evaluating everything that he's doing, still seeing him making some improvements, certain things he's not improving upon." pic.twitter.com/oVkIRCAkj0 — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 26, 2023

You know what, my assessment is always the same. Sam is in the process where he’s having an opportunity to start on a weekly basis. We [are] evaluating everything that he’s doing, still seeing him making some improvements, certain things he’s not improving upon, but we’re going to keep assessing everything as we continue moving forward.

Offensive line changes:

Well, first of all, like I said, I got to do a better job. Our coaching staff got to do a better job of making sure that our guys are mentally and physically prepared. Each and every week, we’re always evaluating what we need to do. So, that’s basically where we are.

Chris Rodriguez:

Commanders rookie RB Chris Rodriguez has seen an uptick on playing time.



He had 7 rushing attempts against the Giants.



EB said, "Chris is a young up-and-coming kid who's actually a good football player but we're evaluating just to see exactly what he can and cannot do." pic.twitter.com/jdHzhLxGWZ — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 26, 2023

You know what, and I don’t want to sound like a broken tape recorder, but first of all, Chris is a young up-and-coming kid who’s actually a good football player but we’re evaluating just to see exactly what he can and cannot do. Each and every week we just want to continue to see who can do what as we continue throughout this process.

Are in-game adjustments a full-coaching decision or a discussion with Howell?:

It is some of both. You’re always discussing because first and foremost, he needs to feel comfortable. If he’s not comfortable, it ain’t worth us doing it, but that’s just a part of the process that we do each and every week. I want to make sure there’s an open line of communication, but on top of that, making sure that both of us are evaluating everything and not just doing what I feel is best or what he feels is best, but what is best for us as a unit, and that includes the entire coaching staff as well.

Creating the first 15 scripted plays:

I mean, it starts Monday when you’re putting a game plan together. You just want to make sure that you’re putting the proper plan and basically giving your guys the best opportunity to go out there and play fast and start fast. Obviously, as a coaching staff, myself, I got to do a much better job of making sure that we’re ready mentally and physically to get out and go do what we need to do in order to have success.

Not running much early on in games:

We’re just turning over every stone and we’re going to keep evaluating and keep building and keep making sure that we’re doing everything under the sun to give us the success that we need.

Ricky Stromberg:

I thought Ricky did a heck of a job. It’s always fun to see your young guys get in there. Like I said, you always want to have the opportunity to evaluate your young guys and evaluate your talent and see exactly where we are and keep it moving from there.

Offense on the same page?:

Commanders OC Eric Bieniemy was asked about the importance of having players on the same page when you’re still figuring out how to achieve overall success.



EB said, "one thing I do know about these guys, they're going to fight." pic.twitter.com/RejUIAwMuW — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 26, 2023

Bieniemy on if guys on 'same page': "From where we started that game to where we finished shows the page they're on. These guys [are] they're going to fight. These guys are close knit. On top of that it's important to them; if it's important to them I know we have a chance." — John Keim (@john_keim) October 26, 2023