 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Thursday Night Football: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Buffalo Bills

Thursday Night Football!

By Jennifer.Horn
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Buffalo Bills v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

This week’s Thursday Night Football matchup features an AFC vs NFC game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Buffalo Bills. The Bucs are 3-3, and QB Baker Mayfield is dealing with a knee injury, but he will play tonight. The Bills also had a QB injury scare when Josh Allen hurt his shoulder. Buffalo are big favorites tonight, but they haven’t been playing like a Super Bowl-quality team over the last few weeks. Is Tampa Bay their get-right game?

Injury Reports

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3) vs Buffalo Bills (4-3)

Date/Time: Thursday, Oct. 26th | 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Highmark Stadium | Orchard Park, NY

TELEVISION: NBC

Mike Tirico (play-by-play)

Cris Colinsworth (game analyst)

Melissa Stark (sideline reporter)

RADIO: Sirius XM NFL

Tampa Bay: Sirius 158, XM/SXM 226, Internet 829

Buffalo: Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 803

National Stream: Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88

Westwood One: Ian Eagle, Tony Boselli

Live Streaming: Peacock, NFL+, fuboTV

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Buffalo -9, 43.5 O/U

Buccaneers: +340

Bills: -440

Prediction: Bills 30 - Buccaneers 20

SB Nation Blogs: Bucs Nation | Buffalo Rumblings

Hogs Haven Social Media Information

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop

The latest T-shirts and Hoodies from BreakingT

New Washington gear from Homage

NFL News twitter feed

Washington Commanders twitter feed

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...