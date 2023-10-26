Thursday Night Football: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Buffalo Bills

This week’s Thursday Night Football matchup features an AFC vs NFC game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Buffalo Bills. The Bucs are 3-3, and QB Baker Mayfield is dealing with a knee injury, but he will play tonight. The Bills also had a QB injury scare when Josh Allen hurt his shoulder. Buffalo are big favorites tonight, but they haven’t been playing like a Super Bowl-quality team over the last few weeks. Is Tampa Bay their get-right game?
Injury Reports
Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3) vs Buffalo Bills (4-3)
Date/Time: Thursday, Oct. 26th | 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: Highmark Stadium | Orchard Park, NY
TELEVISION: NBC
Mike Tirico (play-by-play)
Cris Colinsworth (game analyst)
Melissa Stark (sideline reporter)
RADIO: Sirius XM NFL
Tampa Bay: Sirius 158, XM/SXM 226, Internet 829
Buffalo: Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 803
National Stream: Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88
Westwood One: Ian Eagle, Tony Boselli
Live Streaming: Peacock, NFL+, fuboTV
DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Buffalo -9, 43.5 O/U
Buccaneers: +340
Bills: -440
Prediction: Bills 30 - Buccaneers 20
SB Nation Blogs: Bucs Nation | Buffalo Rumblings
Hogs Haven Social Media Information
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
The latest T-shirts and Hoodies from BreakingT
New Washington gear from Homage
Loading comments...