All aTwitter: 26 October 2023 - Rivera on trades and personnel changes: Nothing is ‘off the table’

Injury Report: pic.twitter.com/7FBWoARd4h— Washington Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) October 25, 2023
The #Commanders have opened the 21-day practice window for DT Phidarian Mathis.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 25, 2023
Rivera says Commanders are discussing options on offensive line. Wont commit to any changes but sounds like at least considering options. Might mean more than one change coming if Saahdiq Charles misses time— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 25, 2023
Some of what Ron Rivera had to say on Wednesday: pic.twitter.com/CCbnRfs7sO— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) October 26, 2023
Quick reminder that Commanders went 6-1-1 with Tyler Larsen starting at center last season. https://t.co/VHcww28xs7— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 25, 2023
Washington ranks 31st in yards per carry (2.7) on the opening possession of the game. Makes it hard to simply "run more." Need to run better; scheme it better.— John Keim (@john_keim) October 25, 2023
Commanders run:pass ratio overall 36%:64%— RefTheDistrict (@RefTheDistrict) October 25, 2023
Commanders run:pass ratio when they’re within 1 score, tied or ahead 34%:66%
They pass the ball MORE when the game is close pic.twitter.com/LkMZ8joFCf
As @john_keim noted, the Commanders had 14 plays against the Giants with 7+ guys blocking.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 25, 2023
Here are all 14: pic.twitter.com/0OJtuYM6BQ
So the commanders are 11th in pass blocking and 3rd in run blocking but can’t seem to generate any offense make it make sense please pic.twitter.com/4BrTtzZqH7— Josh Cohen (@jcohen710) October 25, 2023
40 sacks. That's a lot in only 7 games.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 25, 2023
Sam Howell and the Commanders offensive line working through it together.
Charles Leno said, "we just got to stay the course and understand we're pulling for each other. Let's not start pointing fingers or doing stuff like that." pic.twitter.com/OpANuAY5Ep
After their poor loss to Buffalo, Washington played the Eagles tight and had a chance to win the game outright.— Jay Gruden (@Coach_JayGruden) October 25, 2023
After their poor loss to Chicago, the Commanders bounced back in a big way against Atlanta.
Now after a bad loss to the Giants, they get Philly again.
Watch out.
Kirk Cousins Wk 1-7 2015:— Tae & Todd Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) October 25, 2023
TD: 9
INT: 8
YDS: 1,737
ATT: 268
CMP: 68.7%
Y/A: 6.4
SACKS: 8
FMB: 3
FL: 1
RUSH YDS: 17
RUSH TD: 2
Sam Howell Wk 1-7 2023:
TD: 9
INT: 7
YDS: 1,749
ATT: 256
CMP: 65.2%
Y/A: 6.8
SACKS: 40
FMB: 2
FL: 1
RUSH YDS: 119
RUSH TD: 1#HTTC
New odds from @betonline_ag suggest Commanders might move to Jacoby Brissett at QB. Seems premature to me pic.twitter.com/lUFCxBujHe— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 25, 2023
Howell has 11 turnover worthy throws per PFF this season (four vs BUF). Tied for 4th most. Only Mac Jones, Desmond Ridder and Gardner Minshew ahead of him. https://t.co/BFsq4bxMD0— Neil Greenberg (@ngreenberg) October 24, 2023
One team has made a trade offer to the Commanders for DE Montez Sweat but none so far have offered for DE Chase Young, per source. Unclear of the terms of the offer for Sweat.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 25, 2023
If the Commanders decide to keep and extend one of their two DEs, which should they keep and pay?— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 25, 2023
Beau Way sent @JR1ERA a get well soon card pic.twitter.com/YL24sJOBAz— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 25, 2023
This years record versus next years estimated salary cap space. Do not want to be in the bottom left. pic.twitter.com/kIJz2KDYWT— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) October 25, 2023
Seahawks to sign DE Frank Clark after he passes his physical today. (via @Rapsheet) pic.twitter.com/MWGx5zyLvD— NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2023
purdy interesting? pic.twitter.com/fXJrjmakSu— Kay Adams (@heykayadams) October 25, 2023
If this was the play Brock Purdy suffered his concussion, his stats the rest of the night were…— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 26, 2023
2/6 passing for 20 yards and 2 INTs
He was 19/24 for 252 yards with 1 TD and 0 INTs prior to this:
pic.twitter.com/4xpHhLTdb0
By the end of this year Watson will have earned about $91.4M. Thus far he has only started 10 games and thrown for 1,785 yards and 11 tds. Last year Jacoby Brissett started 11 games and threw for 2,608 and 12. He earned just under $5M. #Browns— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) October 25, 2023
Deshaun Watson's private QB coach, Quincy Avery, went after former NFL QB Brady Quinn after he called out Watson for not playing.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 25, 2023
Quinn: "Everyone with a medical opinion has cleared Deshaun Watson. The situation is almost similar to a kid getting a $230 million trust fund. You… https://t.co/jp8fF7uYR8 pic.twitter.com/Fr74tAMBfp
Cool exchange here between Travis Kelce and #Chargers rookie DL Scott Matlock after Sunday's game.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 25, 2023
Love stuff like this.
( @NFLFilms)pic.twitter.com/zNyRji8fHR
