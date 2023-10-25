Commanders vs Eagles Wednesday Injury Report: Several players could miss time; depth will be tested

The Washington Commanders returned to practice today after Sunday’s loss to the New York Giants. They are preparing for a home game, and will be playing the Philadelphia Eagles again in their third division game of the season.

Washington has two players who suffered injuries last week that could cause them to miss some time. Cody Barton suffered a high-ankle sprain, and didn't return to the game. Saahdiq Charles suffered a calf injury, and was replaced by rookie Ricky Stromberg. Both players will get MRIs before the team decides on changes to the lineup.

Two other players players didn’t practice today. Kendall Fuller had two vet rest days last week, and started this week with another one. He said this was part of his routine, and that it will likely continue the rest of the season. WR Curtis Samuel also missed practice with a foot injury.

Two players were limited for today’s practice, RG Sam Cosmi (hip) and TE Cole Turner (ankle). Washington also had three players that were full participants in practice but also listed on the injury report. Jonathan Allen (knee) and Montez Sweat (finger) were joined by Phidarian Mathis (calf) who returned to practice today.

DNP

CB Kendall Fuller - Vet rest day

LB Cody Barton- High-ankle sprain vs the Giants

LG Saahdiq Charles - Calf injury vs the Giants

WR Curtis Samuel - On the report with a foot injury

Limited

RG Sam Cosmi - Limited with a hip injury

TE Cole Turner - Limited with an ankle injury

Full

DT Jonathan Allen - Listed with a knee injury

DE Montez Sweat - Injured his thumb vs the Falcons

DT Phidarian Mathis - His 21-day practice opened today

Not listed

CB Benjamin St-Juste - Dealt with a hand injury last week

S Kam Curl - Dealt with a ankle injury last week

CB Christian Holmes - Dealt with a hamstring injury last week

G Chris Paul - Dealt with a back injury last week

DE James Smith-Williams - Dealt with a foot injury last week