Report: The Washington Commanders received a trade offer for Montez Sweat; no offers for Chase Young

The NFL’s trade deadline is next Tuesday at 4pm. This Halloween cutoff date has everyone speculating about who will be on the move, and which teams will be buyers and who’s trying to sell off assets. The Washington Commanders have several players on the last year of their contract that could potentially be free agents next March. Their starting defensive ends Montez Sweat and Chase Young are the big names on that list, and there have been reports about interest from other teams as the deadline approaches.

Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post reported that one team has already made a trade offer to the Washington Commanders. The team inquired about Montez Sweat, but there aren’t any details about any compensation that was offered, or which team made the offer. Sweat is playing on his 5th-year option, and will enter free agency if he’s not traded, or if Washington doesn’t re-sign or franchise tag him. Teams trading for Sweat would likely want to get him locked up on a new deal,

Chase Young is finally healthy after suffering a complicated ACL injury during his second season. He missed most of last year, returning for the final three games. Young got injured during the preseason this year, and missed the first game with a neck injury. Since then he’s been healthy and playing a lot of snaps for the defense. Young has 5 sacks in 5 games, and is on pace for double digits sacks for the first time in his career. The former NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year is expected to get a lot of teams sniffing around to see what kind of compensation Washington would take for the 24-year old DE.