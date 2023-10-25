Ron Rivera and Sam Howell talk about too many sacks, changes to the offensive line, the Eagles, and more

Ron Rivera

— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 25, 2023

Offensive line:

Asked if there would be any changes along the OL, Ron Rivera said there are a lot of things they're discussing.



Asked if Tyler Larsen might be used more, Rivera said the same: "a lot of things we're discussing and talking about things we feel can help us." — John Keim (@john_keim) October 25, 2023

Rivera says Commanders are discussing options on offensive line. Wont commit to any changes but sounds like at least considering options. Might mean more than one change coming if Saahdiq Charles misses time — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 25, 2023

We’re looking at a lot of things right now and things that we want to do as far as going forward with the oensive line. There’s a lot of things that we’re talking about and discussing and looking at.

Tyler Larsen:

Asked Ron Rivera if switching to Tyler Larsen at center is something the team is considering. His response: “There is, as I said, a lot of things that we’re discussing and talking about with things that can help us.” — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 25, 2023

One game at a time:

Rivera: "We've got 10 games left. Take it one at a time and see what happens and there's a lot of things that can happen." — George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) October 25, 2023

I think the biggest thing more than anything else is that we’ve got 10 games left, I think the biggest thing more than anything else is we’ve got to focus in on taking them one at a MNtime. I mean, that’s the truth of the matter, is that the opportunities in front of us, there’s nobody in the NFC that’s really running away with any of the later spots in the playffs. So, if we take them one at a time and see what happens, there’s a lot of good things that can happen, but we’re going to focus one at a time and get ready for Philadelphia.

What he senses from the team going into Week 8:

I think it’s in a good place just because of the fact that we’ve put ourselves in position. We’ve had a couple opportunities to win some games that, unfortunately, we didn’t get it done. This is one of the teams coming up, Philadelphia, a game that we had a good opportunity in. So, trying to rally on that and I think that’s something that the guys are focusing on, that’s the opportunity.

Mid-season changes:

Rivera said they planned this week to change some things up as they get towards the middle of the year. Regarding no pads at practice too — George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) October 25, 2023

Why the Philadelphia Eagles’ ‘Tush Push’ is effective:

Well, I think it’s basically the technique they use more so than anything else. The big advantage they get is they crowd the ball, but they know the snap, and that’s one of the things that you’ve got to be able to do. You’ve got to get underneath their leverage, you’ve got to stop their leverage and then you’ve also got to stop the quarterback who’s a tremendous athlete, very strong legged guy. You’ve got to be able to stop him from going up over the top as well.

Sam Howell’s demeanor:

Well, it’s the same thing you guys see. I mean, he’s the same guy, he shows up, does his work, works really hard. He’s very enthusiastic about his job, he loves playing the game. He hasn’t changed one bit. I mean, he’s learning and growing and he’s having fun at it. Obviously, if you ask him he’ll tell you just what you said, it’s not fun being sacked 40 times, but, you know, he’s doing what he can.

Sam Howell

— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 25, 2023

Slow start:

Sam Howell addressing the media. Said the team started out too slow and didn’t execute in the first. Still had some opportunities to win the game, though — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 25, 2023

Too many sacks:

Sam Howell. Topic? I bet you can guess. pic.twitter.com/UYcHuANjqs — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 25, 2023

Terry McLaurin:

Howell says he's aware when McLaurin isnt getting targets early but says it's hard to do much when the offense as a whole gets off to slow starts — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 25, 2023

Eagles defense:

Howell on the Eagles: definitely one of the best defenses in the league. Good players in the secondary and quality pass-rushers. We’ll have our hands full — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 25, 2023

3-4:

Bring on Philly!



The Washington Commanders are keeping the right attitude and mindset.



QB Sam Howell said, "At the end of the day, we control our own destiny. We're 3-4 with 10 games to play. That's a lot of football. A lot can happen in those ten games." pic.twitter.com/3U2wfxefs9 — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 25, 2023

Consistency:

The Washington offense has some Jekyll and Hyde to it.



Where is the consistency?



QB Sam Howell said, "we are very close. The fact that we've already shown we can get there says a lot. I think we've shown the standard that we want to play at." pic.twitter.com/vO3myu5jHk — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 25, 2023

Run/Pass ratio:

Achieving that run-pass balance.



The Washington offense can be pass happy at times.



QB Sam Howell said, "every quarterback would say a good running game would help them. Just because everyone knows if you run the ball well, it opens up more stuff in the passing game." pic.twitter.com/LzzR5aNOHB — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 25, 2023

Offensive line:

The QB-offensive line relationship so important.



Tough times right now for Washington. How do they get through it?



Sam Howell said, "we're all in this together. We have a lot of conversations...obviously, the sack issue is what it is and we're all trying to fix it." pic.twitter.com/WkMOzF3uGS — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 25, 2023

Terry McLaurin

Morale is high:

It's onto the Philadelphia Eagles.



The Commanders are turning the page, remaining optimistic that there's a lot of football left.



WR Terry McLaurin told me, "the morale is still really high. We got a close knit group of guys that are going to continue to fight." pic.twitter.com/9t3KCyj42F — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 25, 2023

Logan Thomas

10 games left:

Nobody is happy with the Giants loss. But that was last week.



Washington needs to have a short memory with Philly next.



Logan Thomas said, "there's 10 games left, if we dwell on one then you're going to let another one slip away. Just turn the page, move to the next one." pic.twitter.com/8Y4h3PH6Bp — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 25, 2023

Charles Leno

Too many sacks:

40 sacks. That's a lot in only 7 games.



Sam Howell and the Commanders offensive line working through it together.



Charles Leno said, "we just got to stay the course and understand we're pulling for each other. Let's not start pointing fingers or doing stuff like that." pic.twitter.com/OpANuAY5Ep — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 25, 2023

Jonathan Allen

We're all frustrated:

Jon Allen says the Commanders are locked in on the Eagles, “we're all frustrated.” pic.twitter.com/vWjFI10whS — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 25, 2023

A lot of season left:

Plenty of frustration and emotion from the Commanders players, coaches and fans after last week's loss to the NYG.



DT Jonathan Allen told me, "it's only Week 7 or going into Week 8, it would be foolish not to turn the page and move forward. We have a lot of season left to play." pic.twitter.com/RjejsqIcMz — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 25, 2023

Casey Toohill

Long season: