 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Washington Commanders Vs. New York Giants - Studs and Duds

By Mark Tyler
/ new
Syndication: The Record Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Washington Commanders are what we thought they were - a bad football team with bad coaches and very average talent.

Going against a reeling Giants team that had just one win on the season and was battling injury across their lineup, Washington came out and laid an egg offensively and had Eric Bieniemy looking like Coach Kline going up against Red Beauleiu (Wink Martindale).

Coach Rivera seems to think anything can happen in these next 10 games. I hope what happens is him getting FIRED!

Below are my Studs and Duds of the game, followed by some Notes.

Studs:

Terry McLaurin - I know Terry wouldn’t have dropped that pass near the end of the game at the two-yard line... He’s got too much pride in his game for that. He again led all Commanders’ receivers with six catches for 90 yards.

Chase Young - He’s one of the VERY FEW on this team who is consistently playing at a high level, and this defense is MUCH BETTER with him in the lineup. Young had three tackles (all for a loss), two sacks and multiple pressures on the afternoon. He would have had at least another half sack if Jamin Davis hadn’t mauled Waller in coverage.

Daron Payne - His strip and recovery of Barkley late in the game gave Washington a chance towards the end of this contest.

Jonathan Allen - Simply for his post-game interview with J.P. Finlay where he said, in very explicit terms, Seven z%$#&*@! years of the same $#@!.

Duds:

Ron Rivera - It all starts at the top and Rivera is the biggest DUD in Commander’s Land!

Eric Bieniemy - For all the hype that surrounded the Bieniemy hiring, much ado was made about NOTHING! I didn’t think it was possible, but this offense looks worse than last years, however the Commanders, under the genius Bieniemy, is averaging 16.5 points per game through seven games.

Whatever Traffic Cone Coaches the Offensive Line - Do we even have a real offensive line coach? It sure as hell doesn’t look like we do...

The ENTIRE Commanders Offensive Line - This unit is complete TRASH, and the ONLY one worth bringing back out of the starting five is Sam Cosmi. The rest can go out to pasture and never come back. And Nick Gates... looked like he was helping out his old friends on the afternoon. What a living, breathing embarrassment this unit is. But hey, most of us already knew this coming into the season. Can’t wait to see how much money Andrew Wylie’s agent gives to PFF this week to have his client look better on paper than he performs on the field.

Jahan “Doctson” - Yes, he’s playing like the other guy with a similar last name that BOMBED out of the NFL as a first-round draft pick for Washington. The drops are really becoming a problem.

John Bates - For a blocking specialist, his blocking sure SUCKED against NY.

Jamin Davis - Two steps forward; three HUGE steps back.

Benjamin St-Juste - I’m sick and tired of continually watching this dude get toasted deep. Yes, he had a few nice plays when the receiver was in front of him, but he continues to give up big plays deep.

Notes:

-Sam Howell was not good on the afternoon, but neither his offensive coordinator, nor his offensive line gave him a chance. Still, despite all his struggles, he had his team in position to tie or win the game in the final minutes until Dotson dropped the ball.

-Chris Rodrigues NEEDS to get more carries.

-I feel really bad saying this, as it’s not his fault he was put into the situation he was during the game; but watching David Mayo attempt to cover a tight end down the field is just PAINFUL.

-Hudson keeps producing when he’s in the game.

-I love watching Jamison Crowder return punts. Maybe we should start getting him some touches on this anemic offense.

-I didn’t have Montez Sweat as a Stud, but he deserves a mention. He had a nice game, recording seven total tackles, two for a loss, and a sack.

-This Commanders team is on pace to give up over 90 sacks of Sam Howell on the season, completely obliterating the current NFL record of 76 sacks of David Carr with the Texans in 2002.

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...