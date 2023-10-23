All aTwitter: 23 October 2023 - Frustration boils over for fans, coaches and players

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Click here for Washington Commanders Beat Writers Twitter Feed
Click here for NFL News, Rumors & Reports Twitter Feed
Tip: If a tweet isn’t fully visible on your screen, clicking on the date at the bottom of the tweet will open it up individually in either the X app or your browser.
Disappointing 14-7 loss for my Commanders to the NY Giants. It’s hard to win in the NFL when you only score 7 points.— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 22, 2023
Jonathan Allen is not happy after Commanders loss. "They whupped our ass, plain and simple." pic.twitter.com/7BaGsfkDWg— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 22, 2023
Chase Young Post #Commanders pic.twitter.com/LcoJL5D5dp— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) October 22, 2023
Chase Young on his two sacks: “We lost. Don’t care.”— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) October 22, 2023
Sam Howell dropped back 42 times today.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 22, 2023
It was a one possession game for most of the 2nd half.
I would like to see more balance on offense. If the running game isn't working, figure it out, try a different way to run the ball.
One of the worst gameplans I’ve seen on the offensive side. They have no answer for the 0-blitz. It’s like they had no clue Wink would blitz their brains out— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) October 22, 2023
The average time to throw or sack on dropbacks for Sam Howell so far in this game: 2.23 seconds, according to TruMedia. That's insane.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 22, 2023
Andrew Wylie says "It's on us" & he's tired of seeing "14" (Sam Howell) down. pic.twitter.com/uDqwTDUgM5— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) October 22, 2023
What's really bad for the coaching staff right now is that every weakness the fans pointed out in the off-season is exactly what is killing this team right now. Literally every layman could see it.#HTTC #Commanders— Mark Phillips (@GoingCommander) October 22, 2023
Important reminder: Washington knew they were going with an inexperienced QB all offseason. Knew they had to upgrade their line.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 22, 2023
All 5 of their guys are healthy right now. This was their plan. This was the group they entrusted with the health and development of their young QB.
Sam Howell has plenty of work to do. But Eric Bieniemy called a bad game early in the game. The offensive line had Sam under constant siege & committed seven penalties (six accepted). The supposed No. 2 receiver had his third bad drop in four games. Help a brutha out. #Commanders— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) October 22, 2023
The Commanders performance today is not out of character, its exactly who they are. They are one of the most inconsistent teams in the NFL, they are notoriously poor to start football games, they cannot mitigate the hits on their QB, they allow too many explosive plays and…— Jamual (@LetMualTellit) October 22, 2023
This hits Dotson in the hands. It’s not perfect, BUT IT HITS HIM IN THE HANDS and it would have been a 1st down pic.twitter.com/s9GHBChXeb— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) October 22, 2023
Sam Howell on the last play: “he was wide open. I have to give him a better throw.”— John Keim (@john_keim) October 22, 2023
Jahan Dotson taking that drop hard - just sitting on the sidelines as both teams meet at midfield pic.twitter.com/iG5KAqNr5x— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) October 22, 2023
I better not see shit on this app bout one play at the end of a game bro... y'all be trippin— Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) October 22, 2023
Second loss to a reeling team in three games. Inexcusable in Year 4 of a regime. #Commanders— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) October 22, 2023
If we’re pissed, can you imagine spending 6.1 billion dollars on this? #HTTC— ᖇIGGO 70 ᑕᕼIᑭ ™ (@karl_diesel) October 22, 2023
0-2 in the division. 7 pts on the road vs. 1-5 team. Torched by the Bears at home. Losers in three of the last four. This was the “easy”part of the schedule. The big dogs (Phi, SF, Mia) will put us out of our misery.— Marshall (@MarshW_7) October 22, 2023
It’s all about the impending GM search and the full 17-game file on Howell for me. At this point, they just are what they are. A 6 to 7 win operation.— Marshall (@MarshW_7) October 22, 2023
How many more weeks does Rivera survive as head coach?— Commanders Crew ⓦ (@CommandersCrew) October 22, 2023
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the Hogs Haven Fanshop
Loading comments...