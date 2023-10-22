Ron Rivera Presser: "We have 10 games left to go. You never know what's going to happen"

Ron Rivera
10 games left:
"To me, it's how you bounce back. We have ten games left to go, you never know what's going to happen. You have to take them one at a time, you got to stay focused on it."
3rd down struggles:
"We did things better in the 2nd half than we did in the 1st half"
2nd half adjustments:
"We did a lot of good things, unfortunately we didn't capitalize. We got the ball down in the red zone, got a kick blocked. We got down in the red zone, unfortunately we didn't score at the end. But that's football."
Not calling timeout before halftime:
"At that point, enough was enough...the drive beforehand was not a good situation. I just thought it would be better for us to get in, talk about those things...we were getting the ball first in the 2nd half"
Offensive line:
"What I wanted to see was for us to play better, be more efficient, be more consistent as a team. There's a lot of little details that were missed and these things have to be looked at and corrected."
Message to the team:
"It was pretty much a follow up with what I said at halftime, you know about going out and doing out job, pay attention to the details, the little things, those are the things that will help you have success."
Loss to the Giants:
"I thought they came out in the 2nd half and gave themselves a chance to win, but you can't go down 14-0 and expect to pull things out all the time"
Sam Howell
Not the better team today:
"Just gotta come out of the gate better, start faster and just execute better in the first half. We felt like we were the better team but we didn't play that way today."
Last pass to Jahan Dotson:
Press coverage:
6 sacks today:
"Everyone has a hand in it. A lot of the sacks this year, I could have done a better job at getting rid of the ball. There are time where we just get beat up front."
Bad half:
Max protect:
"The hard thing is, you work so hard all week on the game plan and the opening script that you think is good against their defense...at the end of the day the play calls were fine, we just weren't executing."
Washington's defense:
"Hats off to the defense, they kept us in the football game"
Interception:
"I thought it was the right read, the right play. The ball didn't go as far as I tried to throw it. Bad play on me."
Terry McLaurin
Big hit:
Jahan Dotson
Last pass:
Logan Thomas
Andrew Wylie
Too many sacks:
Chase Young
Two sacks:
Jonathan Allen
Whooped our ass:
Cody Barton
