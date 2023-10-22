The Washington Commanders lose to the New York Giants 14-7

The Washington Commanders needed a spark, down 14-0 to the New York Giants, and punting again. New York’s regular punt returner Eric Gray was injured in the first half, and WR Sterling Shepard was in to replace him. He called for the fair catch on a Tress Way punt at the Giants 22-yard line. He muffed the punt and Dyami Brown was there to jump on the loose ball. The Commanders ran Chris Rodriguez three times in a row, and had to pass it to Jahan Dotson on 4th down to pick up the 1st. Brian Robinson ran it in for the touchdown two plays later, and the Washington Commanders were finally on the scoreboard.

The next five drives saw the two teams punting the ball back to each other. Washington finally targeted Terry McLaurin on their next drive and he rewarded them with two big catches. He almost scored, but was touched down after an amazing catch. Washington got the ball down to the Giants 9 yard line, but Ron Rivera chose to kick a field goal instead of going for it on 4th and 3. Leonard Williams blocked the Joey Slye field goal attempt, and the Giants took over at their own 20 yard line.

Tyrod Taylor hit WR Jalin Hyatt for another huge gain. Ron Rivera threw the challenge flag after it looked like his second foot might have landed out of bounds. Washington lost the challenge, and a time out. John Ridgeway ripped the ball out of Saquon Barkley’s hands, and Daron Payne was able to recover the fumble at the 8 yard line. Washington got it down to the Giants 7 yard line, but couldn’t get it into the end zone. They turned it over on downs, and watched as New York killed the clock.

3rd Quarter

Cody Barton OUT:

Barton has been downgraded to OUT https://t.co/Azruem0kku — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 22, 2023

Sam Howell sack #6:

The Giants needed only 50 seconds to sack Sam Howell for a sixth time today. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 22, 2023

Muffed punt:

Muffed punt recovered by Washington gets Howell into the redzone for the first time today.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/uWkFnMBocQ — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 22, 2023

Fourth down:

Better playcalling from EB here sees Howell moving the pocket and picking up the first down on 4th and 1.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/6ttICd5rh3 — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 22, 2023

Brian Robinson TD:

TOUCHDOWN



Brian Robinson rumbles into the endzone for six.



The Commanders are on the board. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/oZQuQTgRlT — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 22, 2023

Jonathan Allen:

Awesome play by Jon Allen. Just destroyed the center for a TFL and -4 on first down. Giants behind the sticks and now facing an uphill battle to avoid a punt.



WSH's D-Line has been good. Not dominant but all four have flashed. 3 combined sacks for DEs and 2 TFLs for DTs. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 22, 2023

Benjamin St-Juste:

St-Juste has broken up four passes today. #HTTC — Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) October 22, 2023

Intentional grounding:

Incorrect call. He's throwing it to where Robinson was headed. — michael phillips (@michaelpinRVA) October 22, 2023

Wow: #Commanders HC Ron Rivera was screaming at the refs for multiple minutes after the bad roughing the passer call.



It’s rare to see Rivera angry like this.

pic.twitter.com/nazXYs2It3 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) October 22, 2023

Feisty Ron Rivera screaming at the referee saying “you f***** that up!” — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 22, 2023

3rd downs:

Commanders now 0-for-10 on third down. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 22, 2023

Almost a pick-six:

Oh boy this was almost a pick six.



Wow. Thibadeoux has concrete hands and that saves Washington from disaster. pic.twitter.com/2JmVJoTKB6 — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 22, 2023

Tress Way day:

Tress Way has tied his career high in punts with 10. Had done it two times previously, the last time in 2020 vs. the Rams. But his 513 yards today is a career high. — John Keim (@john_keim) October 22, 2023

Defense stepping up:

The Commanders defense has forced five straight punts and 6 over their last 7 drives. Three 3&outs out of their last 4 possessions.



They've settled in and taken over. WSH's only points via a muffed punt so far still. Offense hasn't gone on a single drive. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 22, 2023

Big play Terry McLaurin:

If you know football, you know this is an incredible catch. pic.twitter.com/fNoDdKrXvH — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 22, 2023

False start:

Another false start. 3rd and 4 now becomes 3rd and 9. You wonder why they can't pick up a third down? Always third and long. #HTTC — Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) October 22, 2023

Big play Terry McLaurin:

The defender saved a TD by slapping McLaurin in the face.



Regardless, McLaurin has awoken and this game is suddenly a different beast entirely. pic.twitter.com/HsncCJ5IbJ — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 22, 2023

Saahdiq Charles injury:

Injury update: G Saahdiq Charles (calf) is questionable to return — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 22, 2023

Giants block a FG:

Joey Slye's FG is blocked at the LOS.



Snap was fine. Hold was good.



Just a standard FG block by Leonard Williams.



Sigh. pic.twitter.com/cmobLqF6ah — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 22, 2023

Ron Rivera elects the sure-thing field goal over a riverboat call to go for 4th-and-3 down by seven.



And then the 27-yard FG got blocked. You can't make this up. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 22, 2023

Khaleke Hudson sack:

Khaleke Hudson with his first ever NFL sack.



Good for him.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/qgb5wR30dD — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 22, 2023

Young and Sweat sack/penalty:

Commanders get another sack and it's undone by a penalty on Jamin. Absolutely brutal call there give Giants a first down. Killer flag on 3rd down. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 22, 2023

Chase Young vs Tyrod Taylor:

Chase Young sniffed out this designed QB draw play immediately.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/lBFzOiTjxU — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 22, 2023

Ron Rivera loses the challenge:

This will be over-turned - Hyatt's second foot steps out of bounds and that means it's an incomplete catch.



Good challenge by Rivera. pic.twitter.com/BVdN2WA2I6 — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 22, 2023

Saquon Barkley fumble:

Ruling on the field is a fumble recovered by Washington.



There's nothing here conclusive to over-turn that.



Let's see if this officiating crew (that has given Rivera nightmares in multiple games) upholds it.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/bqh8qzhKZb — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 22, 2023

Correct, ripped that ball out on the fumble https://t.co/axSC9Zd68a — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 22, 2023

Chris Rodriguez:

Chris Rodriguez moving the chains with some good running here.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/kz7NKYqusn — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 22, 2023

#Commanders haven't run the ball at all on this drive until just now + 8 for C-Rod — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) October 22, 2023

Chris Rodriguez a legit bright spot today with these power runs. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 22, 2023

Andrew Wylie penalty:

After another nice run by C-Rod, with the #Commanders offense humming - Wylie goes false start, for the THIRD false start of the 2nd half for WSH OL. — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) October 22, 2023

Terry McLaurin 1st down:

Fourth down fail:

Jahan Dotson HAS to catch that...all there is to it...Instead the #Commanders lose a game they really had no right to win.



BRUTAL. — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) October 22, 2023

Daron Payne injury: