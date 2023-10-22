 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Washington Commanders lose to the New York Giants 14-7

Awful loss

By Scott Jennings
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders needed a spark, down 14-0 to the New York Giants, and punting again. New York’s regular punt returner Eric Gray was injured in the first half, and WR Sterling Shepard was in to replace him. He called for the fair catch on a Tress Way punt at the Giants 22-yard line. He muffed the punt and Dyami Brown was there to jump on the loose ball. The Commanders ran Chris Rodriguez three times in a row, and had to pass it to Jahan Dotson on 4th down to pick up the 1st. Brian Robinson ran it in for the touchdown two plays later, and the Washington Commanders were finally on the scoreboard.

The next five drives saw the two teams punting the ball back to each other. Washington finally targeted Terry McLaurin on their next drive and he rewarded them with two big catches. He almost scored, but was touched down after an amazing catch. Washington got the ball down to the Giants 9 yard line, but Ron Rivera chose to kick a field goal instead of going for it on 4th and 3. Leonard Williams blocked the Joey Slye field goal attempt, and the Giants took over at their own 20 yard line.

Tyrod Taylor hit WR Jalin Hyatt for another huge gain. Ron Rivera threw the challenge flag after it looked like his second foot might have landed out of bounds. Washington lost the challenge, and a time out. John Ridgeway ripped the ball out of Saquon Barkley’s hands, and Daron Payne was able to recover the fumble at the 8 yard line. Washington got it down to the Giants 7 yard line, but couldn’t get it into the end zone. They turned it over on downs, and watched as New York killed the clock.

Loading comments...