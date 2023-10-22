The Washington Commanders lose to the New York Giants 14-7

The Washington Commanders needed a spark, down 14-0 to the New York Giants, and punting again. New York’s regular punt returner Eric Gray was injured in the first half, and WR Sterling Shepard was in to replace him. He called for the fair catch on a Tress Way punt at the Giants 22-yard line. He muffed the punt and Dyami Brown was there to jump on the loose ball. The Commanders ran Chris Rodriguez three times in a row, and had to pass it to Jahan Dotson on 4th down to pick up the 1st. Brian Robinson ran it in for the touchdown two plays later, and the Washington Commanders were finally on the scoreboard.
The next five drives saw the two teams punting the ball back to each other. Washington finally targeted Terry McLaurin on their next drive and he rewarded them with two big catches. He almost scored, but was touched down after an amazing catch. Washington got the ball down to the Giants 9 yard line, but Ron Rivera chose to kick a field goal instead of going for it on 4th and 3. Leonard Williams blocked the Joey Slye field goal attempt, and the Giants took over at their own 20 yard line.
Tyrod Taylor hit WR Jalin Hyatt for another huge gain. Ron Rivera threw the challenge flag after it looked like his second foot might have landed out of bounds. Washington lost the challenge, and a time out. John Ridgeway ripped the ball out of Saquon Barkley’s hands, and Daron Payne was able to recover the fumble at the 8 yard line. Washington got it down to the Giants 7 yard line, but couldn’t get it into the end zone. They turned it over on downs, and watched as New York killed the clock.
Barton has been downgraded to OUT https://t.co/Azruem0kku— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 22, 2023
The Giants needed only 50 seconds to sack Sam Howell for a sixth time today.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 22, 2023
Muffed punt recovered by Washington gets Howell into the redzone for the first time today.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/uWkFnMBocQ— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 22, 2023
Better playcalling from EB here sees Howell moving the pocket and picking up the first down on 4th and 1.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/6ttICd5rh3— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 22, 2023
.@BrianR_4 takes it in for 6️⃣— NFL (@NFL) October 22, 2023
TOUCHDOWN— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 22, 2023
Brian Robinson rumbles into the endzone for six.
The Commanders are on the board. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/oZQuQTgRlT
Awesome play by Jon Allen. Just destroyed the center for a TFL and -4 on first down. Giants behind the sticks and now facing an uphill battle to avoid a punt.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 22, 2023
WSH's D-Line has been good. Not dominant but all four have flashed. 3 combined sacks for DEs and 2 TFLs for DTs.
St-Juste has broken up four passes today. #HTTC— Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) October 22, 2023
Incorrect call. He's throwing it to where Robinson was headed.— michael phillips (@michaelpinRVA) October 22, 2023
Wow: #Commanders HC Ron Rivera was screaming at the refs for multiple minutes after the bad roughing the passer call.— MLFootball (@_MLFootball) October 22, 2023
It’s rare to see Rivera angry like this.
pic.twitter.com/nazXYs2It3
Feisty Ron Rivera screaming at the referee saying “you f***** that up!”— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 22, 2023
Commanders now 0-for-10 on third down.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 22, 2023
Oh boy this was almost a pick six.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 22, 2023
Wow. Thibadeoux has concrete hands and that saves Washington from disaster. pic.twitter.com/2JmVJoTKB6
Tress Way has tied his career high in punts with 10. Had done it two times previously, the last time in 2020 vs. the Rams. But his 513 yards today is a career high.— John Keim (@john_keim) October 22, 2023
The Commanders defense has forced five straight punts and 6 over their last 7 drives. Three 3&outs out of their last 4 possessions.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 22, 2023
They've settled in and taken over. WSH's only points via a muffed punt so far still. Offense hasn't gone on a single drive.
If you know football, you know this is an incredible catch. pic.twitter.com/fNoDdKrXvH— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 22, 2023
Another false start. 3rd and 4 now becomes 3rd and 9. You wonder why they can't pick up a third down? Always third and long. #HTTC— Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) October 22, 2023
The defender saved a TD by slapping McLaurin in the face.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 22, 2023
Regardless, McLaurin has awoken and this game is suddenly a different beast entirely. pic.twitter.com/HsncCJ5IbJ
Injury update: G Saahdiq Charles (calf) is questionable to return— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 22, 2023
Joey Slye's FG is blocked at the LOS.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 22, 2023
Snap was fine. Hold was good.
Just a standard FG block by Leonard Williams.
Sigh. pic.twitter.com/cmobLqF6ah
Ron Rivera elects the sure-thing field goal over a riverboat call to go for 4th-and-3 down by seven.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 22, 2023
And then the 27-yard FG got blocked. You can't make this up.
Khaleke Hudson with his first ever NFL sack.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 22, 2023
Good for him.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/qgb5wR30dD
Commanders get another sack and it's undone by a penalty on Jamin. Absolutely brutal call there give Giants a first down. Killer flag on 3rd down.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 22, 2023
Chase Young sniffed out this designed QB draw play immediately.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/lBFzOiTjxU— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 22, 2023
.@TyrodTaylor to @jalinhyatt What a connection.— NFL (@NFL) October 22, 2023
This will be over-turned - Hyatt's second foot steps out of bounds and that means it's an incomplete catch.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 22, 2023
Good challenge by Rivera. pic.twitter.com/BVdN2WA2I6
.@Commanders recover the Giants red zone fumble!— NFL (@NFL) October 22, 2023
Ruling on the field is a fumble recovered by Washington.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 22, 2023
There's nothing here conclusive to over-turn that.
Let's see if this officiating crew (that has given Rivera nightmares in multiple games) upholds it.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/bqh8qzhKZb
Grown man effort from @94yne— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 22, 2023
#WASvsNYG: CBS pic.twitter.com/DsibXTNjph
Correct, ripped that ball out on the fumble https://t.co/axSC9Zd68a— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 22, 2023
Chris Rodriguez moving the chains with some good running here.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/kz7NKYqusn— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 22, 2023
#Commanders haven't run the ball at all on this drive until just now + 8 for C-Rod— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) October 22, 2023
Chris Rodriguez a legit bright spot today with these power runs.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 22, 2023
After another nice run by C-Rod, with the #Commanders offense humming - Wylie goes false start, for the THIRD false start of the 2nd half for WSH OL.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) October 22, 2023
Scary Terry with a huge 1st down conversion for the @commanders— NFL (@NFL) October 22, 2023
Jahan Dotson HAS to catch that...all there is to it...Instead the #Commanders lose a game they really had no right to win.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) October 22, 2023
BRUTAL.
Game ends with Payne's injury. An injured player costs a team a timeout in the final two minutes, and the Commanders didn't have any TOs left. Game over.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 22, 2023
