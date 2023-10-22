 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Washington Commanders’ offense looks lifeless down 14-0 to the New York Giants

Ugly first half

By Scott Jennings
/ new
Washington Commanders v New York Giants Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders won the coin toss and deferred which gave the New York Giants the ball first. Tyrod Taylor ran three plays before having to punt the ball. Washington’s offense didn’t do much better on their first drive, and also punted after running three plays. The Giants found some life on their second drive, and started testing Washington’s secondary on some deep passes. They just missed a touchdown pass on 3rd down, and then Graham Gano shanked the field goal attempt to keep the game scoreless.

Washington and New York’s offensive futility continued for the next three drives. Washington got their first first down of the game, but that was their only highlight. The Giants finally put the first points on the board after driving down the field and getting the ball to Darren Waller on 3rd and 15. The teams exchanged punts again.

Sam Howell was intercepted on Washington’s fifth drive of the game. He floated the ball to an open Jahan Dotson, and rookie CB Deonte Banks picked it off for his first career interception. Taylor took advantage and hits Waller for a 16-yard gain, and then Saquon Barkley took a short pass to the house.

Three more punts followed, giving the Giants the ball back for another drive. They had the ball at midfield at the 2-minute warning. Chase Young came through with his 2nd sack of the game to shut down New York’s drive. Sam Howell got the ball back with 1:42 left in the half. He was sacked for the fifth time, and Washington’s offense continued to struggle.

