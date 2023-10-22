The Washington Commanders’ offense looks lifeless down 14-0 to the New York Giants

The Washington Commanders won the coin toss and deferred which gave the New York Giants the ball first. Tyrod Taylor ran three plays before having to punt the ball. Washington’s offense didn’t do much better on their first drive, and also punted after running three plays. The Giants found some life on their second drive, and started testing Washington’s secondary on some deep passes. They just missed a touchdown pass on 3rd down, and then Graham Gano shanked the field goal attempt to keep the game scoreless.

Washington and New York’s offensive futility continued for the next three drives. Washington got their first first down of the game, but that was their only highlight. The Giants finally put the first points on the board after driving down the field and getting the ball to Darren Waller on 3rd and 15. The teams exchanged punts again.

Sam Howell was intercepted on Washington’s fifth drive of the game. He floated the ball to an open Jahan Dotson, and rookie CB Deonte Banks picked it off for his first career interception. Taylor took advantage and hits Waller for a 16-yard gain, and then Saquon Barkley took a short pass to the house.

Three more punts followed, giving the Giants the ball back for another drive. They had the ball at midfield at the 2-minute warning. Chase Young came through with his 2nd sack of the game to shut down New York’s drive. Sam Howell got the ball back with 1:42 left in the half. He was sacked for the fifth time, and Washington’s offense continued to struggle.

1st Quarter

Coin toss:

Washington wins the toss. Defers. Giants get the ball first. Giddy up. The D needs a three-and-out; set a tone. — John Keim (@john_keim) October 22, 2023

Khaleke Hudson:

Starting off in a 4-3 alignment. Khaleke Hudson. — John Keim (@john_keim) October 22, 2023

Emmanuel Forbes:

Forbes in the game early. — John Keim (@john_keim) October 22, 2023

Quan Martin:

Quan Martin with the pass defensed. — John Keim (@john_keim) October 22, 2023

3 and out:

Commanders defense gets their first three-and-out to start a game since Week 1. Exactly what the unit needs to start the game — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 22, 2023

Three and out by the Giants. Followed by a smattering of boos.



We're less than a minute into the contest. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 22, 2023

Sam Howell sacked:

Gates got beat on that play. https://t.co/i9P45tHLOD — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 22, 2023

Quan Martin punt coverage/injury:

Quan Martin followed his pass-breakup on defense with a huge tackle on punt coverage to force a muff by Eric Gray.



Giants recovered but gained only 1 yard. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 22, 2023

Injury update: DB Quan Martin is being evaluated for a concussion — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 22, 2023

Tress Way:

Tress Way's booming 53-yard punt was muffed. Somehow nobody was around to make a play on the ball despite the hang time.



This feels like a big Way day. Wind whipping around. His big leg. Could be a tough day for NYG return men. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 22, 2023

Tyrod Taylor bomb:

Tyrod Taylor not afraid to throw the ball downfield on third downs. Saw it in Buffalo. Again here vs. Washington.



Hits Hyatt for 33 yards. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 22, 2023

Cody Barton injury:

Injury update: LB Cody Barton (ankle) is questionable to return — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 22, 2023

Cody Barton limping off the field with trainers by his side. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 22, 2023

3rd down miss:

What is it with Giants WRs in jersey #13? I thought Highett had this one-handed catch at first and had some OBJ flashbacks. pic.twitter.com/oXEybd4T0m — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 22, 2023

Graham Ganogood:

That's a miss from Graham Gano. Still scoreless at MetLife — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 22, 2023

Chris Rodriguez:

Wow Chris Rodriguez already getting a carry — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 22, 2023

One reason they want to see Rodriguez get more carries: His patience. Runs at the right tempo for this offense; stays more square to the line longer on some runs, allowing for better cutback lanes. — John Keim (@john_keim) October 22, 2023

Sam Howell:

Uncharacteristically slow start throwing the ball for Sam Howell.



His lone completion to this point came on an open checkdown on a 3rd-and-long. But his two passes on WSH's second drive were both off the market. One was nearly picked and the other sailed on a wide open hitch. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 22, 2023

3 and out again:

That's back-to-back three-and-outs from the Commanders offense — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 22, 2023

No penalty:

Refs picked up the flag here, which is the right call because Kam Curl didn't actually make contact with Tyrod Taylor here.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/gosyd0utao — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 22, 2023

Quan Martin cleared to return:

Martin has been cleared to return https://t.co/hRT5WtJAGU — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 22, 2023

Curtis Samuel:

Curtis Samuel is a tough dude to tackle. Lotta shake. Commanders first 1st down of the day — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 22, 2023

3rd down sack:

Howell sacked again, and the Punt team takes the field again.



New York had 6 total sacks in 2023 going into today. They have two in the first quarter so far.



Ugly stuff from both offenses to start this game. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/adj36buO1x — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 22, 2023

Giants attacking the middle:

Giants having a lot of success working the middle of the field. Not great tackling or playing leverage either — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 22, 2023

Tyrod Taylor up the middle:

Inexcusable to let opposing QB run up the gut for 20 like that. — Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) October 22, 2023

Montez Sweat sack:

DE Montez Sweat (34.5) has passed Andre Carter (34.0) for the ninth most official sacks in franchise history. — Washington Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) October 22, 2023

2nd Quarter

Holding penalty declined:

Ron Rivera declined a holding penalty that would've made it 4th and goal from the 2 for 3rd and goal from the 15. Giants hit the TD to Darren Waller.



I don't think it was necessarily the wrong call. But it hasn't been smart to bet on this defense for a while -- even on 3-15. — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) October 22, 2023

Darren Waller TD:

3rd and Goal from the 15 yard line, so an obvious passing situation.



And Tyrod Taylor finds an open receiver in the endzone.



Absolutely terrible defensive play-calling. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/qiZOTK6Cdq — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 22, 2023

Sam Howell sack #3:

Giants sack no. 3 comes on 3rd and 7. Blitzer got Howell. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 22, 2023

Curtis Samuel to the locker room:

Curtis Samuel to the locker room. — michael phillips (@michaelpinRVA) October 22, 2023

Sam Howell run:

That was fantastic by Sam Howell.



Step up in the pocket, tuck it and run — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 22, 2023

Sam Howell interception:

Howell sails a pass down field and Howell is intercepted.



On dropbacks today through so far, Howell is 3/10 for 41 yards total, with 3 sacks and now an INT. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/eOop2JiKmW — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 22, 2023

Andrew Wylie penalty:

Dexter Lawrence was celebrating thinking he tipped the pass and Wylie lined him up and cleaned his clock 30 yards away from the play https://t.co/Xhdfwiq4W0 — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) October 22, 2023

Saquon Barkley touchdown:

Jamin Davis got beat by Barkley. Then missed a tackle. Then Barkley kept running until he scored. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 22, 2023

3 and out again:

Commanders punting. Three-and-out — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 22, 2023

David Mayo covering Darren Waller:

Why is Mayo covering ANYONE?!?!?! — Brian Mitchell (@BMITCHLIVE30) October 22, 2023

Chase Young sack:

Chase Young, unblocked and untouched, did a nice job not to chase the play-action. Ran free and picked up his first sack of the game. Give him credit for staying home on boot and making play.#Commanders now have two on the day. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 22, 2023

3rd and long:

This is a 3rd down arm-punt so it doesn't matter, but man, Percy Butler absolutely dropped this INT.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/Leyw4CRlyz — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 22, 2023

Jamison Crowder return:

A good return from Crowder. #HTTC — Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) October 22, 2023

Sam Howell sack #4:

Howell sacked for the 4th time in the first half and this is officially a shit-show.



Howell is holding the ball way too long, and Bieniemy is not adapting the game-plan to release the pressure. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/QE3RAZ6Mpo — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 22, 2023

Third down fails:

Washington 0 for 6 on 3rd down. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 22, 2023

Chase Young sack #2:

No. 2 on the day for 99



#WASvsNYG: CBS pic.twitter.com/ROShTTSkwv — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 22, 2023

Sam Howell sack #5: