 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

WATCH: Chase Young sacks Tyrod Taylor twice in the 1st half

Chase Young is loving the Giants OL

By Scott Jennings
/ new
Washington Commanders v New York Giants Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders offense has been terrible against the New York Giants defense. They had 8 drives in the 1st half, and punted 7 times, and were picked off once. The defense has been getting a lot of work in, and Chase Young has been getting pressure on Tyrod Taylor. The Giants are dealing with multiple injuries, and Young has been able to take advantage, getting two sacks in the first half.

In This Stream

Washington Commanders vs New York Giants: Everything you need to know for the Week 7 game

View all 18 stories

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...