WATCH: Chase Young sacks Tyrod Taylor twice in the 1st half

The Washington Commanders offense has been terrible against the New York Giants defense. They had 8 drives in the 1st half, and punted 7 times, and were picked off once. The defense has been getting a lot of work in, and Chase Young has been getting pressure on Tyrod Taylor. The Giants are dealing with multiple injuries, and Young has been able to take advantage, getting two sacks in the first half.

No. 2 on the day for 99



#WASvsNYG: CBS pic.twitter.com/ROShTTSkwv — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 22, 2023