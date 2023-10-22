WATCH: Brian Robinson scores a touchdown after the Giants muff a punt

The Washington Commanders needed a spark, down 14-0 to the New York Giants, and punting again. New York’s regular punt returner Eric Gray was injured in the first half, and WR Sterling Shepard was in to replace him. He called for the fair catch on a Tress Way punt at the Giants 22-yard line. He muffed the punt and Dyami Brown was there to jump on the loose ball. The Commanders ran Chris Rodriguez three times in a row, and had to pass it to Jahan Dotson on 4th down to pick up the 1st. Brian Robinson ran it in for the touchdown two plays later, and the Washington Commanders were finally on the scoreboard.

Muffed punt recovered by Washington gets Howell into the redzone for the first time today.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/uWkFnMBocQ — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 22, 2023